Guwahati: Ever since the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club), the custodian of cricket laws legitimised ‘Mankading’, batters have developed innovative ways to tackle the threat of being runout at the non-strikers’ end before the ball is delivered.

On Saturday, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips came up with a unique stance to negate the threat during their 65-run win over Sri Lanka in a Group 1 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Sydney.

Phillips starred with a belligerent 104 off 64 deliveries to propel the Kiwis to an eventual total of 167/7 after being reduced to a forgettable 15 for 3. But more than his contribution with the willow, the batter’s innovative stance at the non-strikers’ end became a talking point for commentators and netizens.

The right-hander crouched down to a sprinter’s position at the non-strikers’ end, seemingly trying to prevent Mankading, which recently was moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out), making it clear that the game’s most controversial dismissal is legitimate.

Glenn Philips’ unique stace to negate Mankading

There have been numerous debates invoking the ‘spirit of the game’ after Ravichandran Ashwin had famously Mankaded England’s Jos Buttler during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, and more recently after India’s Deepti Sharma packed off England’s Charlie Dean.

Meanwhile, Phillips’ breathtaking innings took a toll on his legs as he was seen struggling with cramps during the 13th over of the Lankan innings. Later he was seen hobbling off the ground and lying down behind the sight screen as New Zealand almost put one foot in the semi-finals with a comprehensive win over the beleaguered Sri Lankans at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Islanders were eventually bundled out for a meagre 102, thanks to Trent Boult’s career-best haul of 4/13. With the win, New Zealand, without a doubt, are table toppers in Group 1, and are miles ahead in terms of net run-rate (3.850) over second-placed England’s 0.239. The Kiwis still have another two games in hand before completing their group-stage assignments.

