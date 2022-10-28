Guwahati: Right after Zimbabwe pipped Pakistan by the narrowest of margins (one run) in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match in Perth on Thursday, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led the country’s victory celebrations with a tweet that went viral with hashtags of ‘MrBean’ flooding social media timelines.

Mnangagwa came up with a conventional congratulatory message for his country’s players, before ending the tweet by asking the Asian opponents to send the “Real Mr Bean” next time!

See more What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim,” the tweet read.

So, one must be wondering where Mr Bean fits in the middle of a Pakistan-Zimbabwe World Cup game!

Well, for the uninitiated, on the game eve, when the Pakistan Cricket Board shared photos of the team training on Twitter, a purportedly Zimbabwean user Ngugi Chasura replied, “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you. You once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray that rain doesn’t save you.”

See more As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Baffled at the tweet, a curious Pakistani fan asked him to explain, to which Chasura replied with a picture of a Pakistani look-alike at an event, “they gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean in one of our local events called Agricultural show. This is … Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing people’s money.”

While there was not enough evidence to prove Chasura’s claims as true or apocryphal, a Zimbabwean handle ApexNewsZim also made similar claims by sharing photos of Mr Bean’s look-alike, with captions reading, “A fake Mr Bean was once paid to come and perform in Zimbabwe in 2016.”

See more He even had the luxury of a police escort. pic.twitter.com/3IveDi6ANb — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

The handle did not stop there, and went on to share a video of the look-alike during a road show in the country flanked by a police escort.

So who exactly is the Pakistani look-alike of Rowan Sebastian Atkinson? A Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad poses as a doppelgänger of the 67-year-old star British comedian.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean premier’s tweet attracted attraction from numerous cricket fans, especially from India, before Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quoted his tweet with a congratulatory message, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back.”

“Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today,” Sharif added.

See more We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

The epic sports-related banter between the two heads of governments certainly made the day for Twitter users!

Back to the game, the second successive loss in the tournament has left Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semifinals, hanging by a thread. The men-in-green started the T20 World Cup campaign with a 4-wicket loss to India.

While the road to the knockouts appears steep for Babar Azam and Co, EastMojo looks at a few scenarios that could ensure the side’s entry into the last four stages. Yet to open their account in the points tally, Pakistan are placed 5th in Group A behind India, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

India have 4 points from two wins while Zimbabwe and South Africa have 3 points apiece from one win and a NR each. Bangladesh have 2 points to their credit after registering one win and a loss.

Pakistan certainly can’t afford a loss in their remaining three games against South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, but at the same time, even if they manage to win all the three, their semifinal hopes will still bank on the outcomes of the matches between other teams.

The best possible scenario for Pakistan now is Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe and India beat South Africa, besides themselves defeating the Dutch side on Sunday. This will leave India leading with six points, followed by Bangladesh with 4, Zimbabwe with 3 and Pakistan with 2 points.

Then on November 2, for Pakistan it will be important for Netherlands to beat Zimbabwe and India to beat Bangladesh and then Pakistan beats South Africa, the next day in Sydney. In such a scenario, India will have 8 points, Pakistan and Bangladesh will have 4 each while South Africa and Zimbabwe will have 3 points each.

And on November 6, Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh, and hope for India to beat Zimbabwe and South Africa to defeat Netherlands, a scenario that could help India get to the top with 10 points, and Pakistan at second with 6 points.

However, if South Africa beat India on Sunday, Pakistan’s hopes will further sink, as that would vault the Proteas to the top of the table with 5 points, and India at second with 4 points. In their final Group stage game, South Africa are likely to beat Netherlands while India are expected to register wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. In that case, Pakistan can book their return tickets.

The outcome of Sunday’s India-South Africa clash will present a clear picture for Pakistan’s chances in the tournament…

