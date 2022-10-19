New Delhi: Singer Jin, a member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, will release his first solo song “The Astronaut” on October 28.

BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement on the fan community forum Weverse on Tuesday night, a day after the company said the group is looking forward to carrying out their mandatory military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month end.

“BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, ‘The Astronaut,’ will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift to all of you,” the agency said in a statement.

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the enlistment formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

“We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin,” BigHit Music further said.

The agency said BTS — also comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga — hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

