The label managing the famous K-pop boyband BTS on Monday confirmed that all members of the band will join the military service. The music company in a statement said Jin will begin his process as early as October and the other members will follow accordingly.
The statement regarding the band’s military service stated, “BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve.”
“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the label further added.
Military service for BTS members has long been a subject of argument. The news comes after a lot of debate on whether the boy band should be exempted from service or be granted special allowances, given their contributions to the South Korean economy.
Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides a special exclusion for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, ballet, and other forms of dancers who have won top and foremost prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.
After the announcement went public, fans were left emotional and took over the internet to share their feelings.
