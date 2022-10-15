The International Day of Rural Women is observed every year on October 15. This day is dedicated to the women living in remote, rural places and celebrates the achievements and contributions of these women towards agriculture and rural development.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Rural Women is “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The idea of empowering and honoring rural women was put forward by the United Nations during the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China in 1995. The UN suggested to observe October 15 as the International Day of Rural Women to appreciate the contribution of rural women in agriculture, food production, and food safety.

On December 18, 2007, during the United Nations General Assembly, it was declared in its resolution of 62/136 that October 15 would be celebrated annually as International Day of Rural Women worldwide.

On this day, various events and programmes are organised worldwide to recognise and celebrate the efforts of women residing in rural areas across the globe.

Also Read | World Students Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations

Trending Stories









