BTS member Park Jimin will celebrate his 27th birthday on October 13. BTS fandom around the world has been planning on celebrating and making the singer’s birthday special in their own way.

Every year, the ARMY from across the globe plans Jimin’s birthday in advance, wherein preparations begin and various birthday projects are announced much in advance.

To show their love for the artist, ARMY are going to lengths to celebrate his birthday, and the various projects are not just thoughtful and sweet but are larger than life as well.

Here is a compilation of some of the most startling Birthday Projects that ARMY has come up with this year:

Also read | Amitabh@80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply