BTS member Park Jimin will celebrate his 27th birthday on October 13. BTS fandom around the world has been planning on celebrating and making the singer’s birthday special in their own way.

Every year, the ARMY from across the globe plans Jimin’s birthday in advance, wherein preparations begin and various birthday projects are announced much in advance.

To show their love for the artist, ARMY are going to lengths to celebrate his birthday, and the various projects are not just thoughtful and sweet but are larger than life as well.

Here is a compilation of some of the most startling Birthday Projects that ARMY has come up with this year:

See more This birthday project by Jimin's Peru fanbase is amazing! They highlighted Jimin's talents in a themed water show, exhibition in 'Circuito Mágico del Agua'!pic.twitter.com/oPrt78p1ri — Anna ¹³🌙 (@elysianjmn) October 10, 2022

See more The fact that Jimin is the first person in the world to have a birthday event at the A.Park cultural center in Yeongdo, Busan, and totally flooded with him, with banners, Jimin's music, LED screens…. the fact that some of Jimin's birthday projects are taking place in his pic.twitter.com/WEiiktAJNK — 지민₁₃ 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 🌙🔑 JIMIN DAY 💛 (@BusanKing_13) October 9, 2022

See more Jimin Birthday Project In seoul 🤍



📍Mamaz Doll Cafe Seoul, Mapo-gu, Yeonnam-dong, Donggyo-ro 46-gil, 24-2 1층 🐣 pic.twitter.com/1XJOukLC1X — syd🍡bts busan -3d🏖️ (@4theolee) October 11, 2022

See more Busan Tower lit up for Jimin on his birthday (project by @JIMINBAR_CHINA)



pic.twitter.com/TK5fklKjVT — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) October 13, 2021

See more (Jimtober birthday project part-2)

For Jimin’s Birthday, we (Myanmar fans) have donated 150000 kyats to "Golden heart animal rescue " organization to provide some meals for dogs.#Jimin #BTSJimin #ParkJimin #박지민 pic.twitter.com/eT1YqbQpDL — I_promise_u_Jiminie Myanmar (@IpromiseuJMN_MM) September 20, 2022

See more Everyone, please say "THANK YOU TO JIMIN'S KOREAN FANBASE ALL FOR JIMIN KOREA" for this wonderful Birthday Project. https://t.co/IzyLeNdpq9 pic.twitter.com/sFpn9uxTBm — VOTE FOR JIMIN ¹³ (@voteforpjm) October 8, 2022

See more my tl should only abt jimins birthday project, jimins photofolio, all abt jimin.

i want my tl to be a JIMIN LAND too 🥹



JIMTOBER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Is2vm62Whg — fan of jms voice🎤☆jimtober it is☆ (@jms_Vocalist) September 23, 2022

See more jimin birthday projects thread~ 📌 pic.twitter.com/FPXFKqHz8s — 🌙 jimin day 🧁 (@jmscherry_) October 10, 2022

See more The celebrations,projects & campaigns starting to bloom one by one for #Jimin,s birthday.

Incheon Airport greeting every fan,

who arrives at least for 1month!!#Jiminprojects #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/EMzsM8GGrC — BangtanLeague Team (@BtsGreekleague) October 7, 2022

See more HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY OUR JIMIN 😭😭😭 we love you so much!!! this project is just so pretty & perfect i have no wordssss pic.twitter.com/6jpPIRdOw1 — sari 🌙 JIMIN DAY!!! ¹³ (@helixjimin) October 8, 2022

See more Jimin birthday project in Korea!!! so soft! pic.twitter.com/s7xm1884sE — tetefurry (@tetefury) October 11, 2022

