BTS to perform at 'The Fact Music Awards 2022'

The Fact Music Award 2022 is going to be a star studded event and is set to take place on October 8. As per an update in the schedule of the prominent awards, the fifth edition of the award show will take place with stages from prominent singers taking charge.

Fans all over the world are excited for the music award night as it has some stellar performances lined up. Apart from all the performances scheduled this year at The Fact Music Awards, one such act by K-pop band BTS has taken the Internet by storm.

The K-pop all-boy band, BTS, is on a break and focusing on their individual careers. However, the group has announced that they will be performing in The Fact Music Awards. They will take to the stage for the first time as a group after their announcement of taking a break and performing collectively in June this year.

While it is sure that the all-boy band will get immense love from the BTS army, details of their performance have not been revealed. Apart from BTS, there will be other well known artists performing at The Fact Music Awards, fuelling the anticipation and excitement of the fans.

The Fact Music Awards 2022, will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on October 8, marking the first time in three years that the award show is being held with an in-person audience.

