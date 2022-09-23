Booker-winning author Hilary Mantel dies at 70

London: Booker Prize-winning author Hilary Mantel, the author of the best-selling Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70, her publisher said on Friday.

In a tweet from its official account, HarperCollins UK noted her date of death to be September 22. However, the reason for her demise is not yet known.

See more We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work. pic.twitter.com/VMXBMMatka — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) September 23, 2022

In a statement, her publisher said: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald.”

“This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work,” it said.

Born on July 6, 1952 in Glossop, Derbyshire in England, Mantel received the prestigious Booker Prize twice, for 2009’s Wolf Hall, the first in the Thomas Cromwell series, and the 2012 follow-up Bring Up the Bodies.

The conclusion to her trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, was published in 2020 to much critical acclaim, became a fiction best-seller and was longlisted for The Booker Prize 2020.

Dame Hilary was the first woman to receive the Booker Prize twice.

See more Everyone at the Booker Prizes is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Hilary Mantel, four-time Booker Prize nominee and winner in 2009 and 2012. We send our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 23, 2022

