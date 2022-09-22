Crush and BTS' J-Hope music video 'Rush Hour' out now

Crush’s new single ‘Rush Hour’ which features BTS member J-hope, is out now.

After dropping his first album ‘Jack in the Box’ and his breath-taking performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, the rapper-choreographer dropped the latest single ‘Rush Hour’ with South Korean star Crush.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The song is extremely captivating, with smooth choreography which showcases the fun bond between the two stars.

The video features electrifying music with their effortless and charming moves.

Keeping the video theme in mind, the duo went with a simple and attainable choreography which is both catchy and groovy.

Rush Hour has of course, gone viral after release.

Fans are in love with the collaboration and have flooded the internet with comments saying that the ‘song is smoother than butter’ and that J-Hope’s dance is top tier.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more HOSEOK’S VERSE IN RUSH HOUR GOES HARD??? THE WAY HE MOVES?? AN ALL AROUND ARTIST#RushHourOutNow #RushHourWithjhope#RushHourWithCrushxJhope pic.twitter.com/H9V2s4nVD5 — j-hope daily™ 🏁 (@thehobiprint) September 22, 2022

See more "cameras snapping wherever i go" ㅡ 220922, Jung Hoseok In 'Rush Hour' lyrics #RushHourftJHOPE pic.twitter.com/MTYkRGD5eI — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️📚 (@btsqtsarchive) September 22, 2022

See more JUNG HOSEOK ABOUT TO DEVOUR RUSH HOUR CHOREOGRAPHY YALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/190Gb5TZKO — j-hope daily™ 🏁 (@thehobiprint) September 21, 2022

See more Rush Hour TikTok – j-hope Focus pic.twitter.com/wcVUvJESWs — 브리이에 (@BRILLER__613) September 22, 2022

See more JUNG HOSEOK ERES DE OTRO MUNDO🔥



RUSH HOUR IS HERE #RushHourWithjhope

STREAM RUSH HOUR #RushHourOutNow

pic.twitter.com/OfjURnYGD5 — carla⁷ (@caarlamoontoya) September 22, 2022

See more “This is Crush hour get out the way"



— Crush, Rush Hour



OMG!! MOVE REFERENCE???? AHA@S$#&#RushHourWithCrushxJhope#TNX #티엔엑스 pic.twitter.com/ncYew1wpkM — yào ⱽᴵ 🏁 RUSH HOUR (@filmofm) September 22, 2022

Also read | National Cinema Day: 10 must-watch films from the North-East

Trending Stories









