Crush and BTS' J-Hope music video 'Rush Hour' out now

Crush’s new single ‘Rush Hour’ which features BTS member J-hope, is out now.
After dropping his first album ‘Jack in the Box’ and his breath-taking performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, the rapper-choreographer dropped the latest single ‘Rush Hour’ with South Korean star Crush.
The song is extremely captivating, with smooth choreography which showcases the fun bond between the two stars.
The video features electrifying music with their effortless and charming moves.
Keeping the video theme in mind, the duo went with a simple and attainable choreography which is both catchy and groovy.
Rush Hour has of course, gone viral after release.
Fans are in love with the collaboration and have flooded the internet with comments saying that the ‘song is smoother than butter’ and that J-Hope’s dance is top tier.
