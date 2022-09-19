BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY, drops 'Rush Hour' teaser

BTS member J-Hope never fails to surprise ARMY. This time he is back with an unexpected collaboration and fans are already excited.

After dropping his first album ‘Jack in the Box’ few months ago, J-hope blew fans away with his electrifying performance at the Lollapalooza.

The BTS member is all set to collaborate with South Korean star Crush in new track titled ‘Rush Hour’.

The news came as a total surprise to his fans, who spotted J-hope’s name in the teaser for the song. 

The song is schedule to release on September 22. And the ARMY fanbase can’t wait to see what the new track has in store for them.

J-Hope, too, shared his excitement through an instagram story captioned – “Let’s goooo !!! Bruhhh!!!”

While the famous boy band BTS is set to perform in Busan this October, fans were totally caught off guard with the news. Here’s how ARMY are expressing happiness over the collaboration between the two renowned artists.

