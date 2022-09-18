Yet again, BTS members proved that they are unstoppable and that their achievements are endless by reaching another milestone.
Jimin from the boy band BTS has hit the headline for his latest achivement.
The widely popular artist who released his solo song ‘With You’ this year has achieved 150 million streams on Spotify.
With a verified account on the music streaming platform and in just 142 days, he has managed to set the record.
Jimin became the fastest Korean male in history to achieve this feat with just one song.
After this news, Congratulations Jimin, Spotify king Jimin, and Global IT Boy Jimin are trending on Twitter.
BTS Jimin has an official Spotify account and it has only one song listed: The OST song “With You”.
And with this new achievement in the list, the fandom known as ARMY is of course all over the internet congratulating him with words of love.
On Twitter, some fans are even calling him the King of Twitter
