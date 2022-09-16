Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.
The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend the SCO summit.
“PM @narendramodi held talks with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.
Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.
Also read | How you can help protect sharks – and what doesn’t work
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Believe in Amit Shah’s assurance on CAA not coming to Sikkim: CM Golay
- PM Modi meets Turkish President; discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation
- Nagaland: What made BJP apologise so profusely to the church?
- In Tripura, solar replacing traditional power, says minister
- Assam: Oppn MLAs demand statement from govt over high electricity bills
- Nagaland: BJP president Nadda visits Church, takes part in auto-rickshaw rally