World Ozone Day: Theme, History and Significance

The ozone layer is a stratospheric layer which protects us from the harmful effects of the ultra-violet rays from the sun. However, the ozone layer is fast depleting as a result of excessive carbon emissions. To create awareness about ozone depletion and find possible solutions, World Ozone Day is observed on September 16 every year.

On this day, people from all over the world hold seminars and talks on the ozone layer. Special activities and events are also organised to spread awareness.

World Ozone Day Theme

The theme for this year’s World Ozone Day is Montreal Protocol@35: global cooperation protecting life on earth. This year’s theme recognises the impact of the Montreal Protocol on climate change and also the need to forge partnerships and develop global cooperation to address climate challenges and protect life on earth.

World Ozone Day History

The United Nations General Assembly declared September 16 as World Ozone Day in 1994 to preserve the depleting ozone layer. This was done to commemorate the signing of the Montreal Protocol on substances that depletes the Ozone Layer.

The UN believes that the Montreal Protocol has led to the phase-out of 99% of ozone-depleting chemicals in refrigerators, air-conditioners and many other products. Since 2000, part of the ozone layer is recovering at a rate of 1-3 % per decade. It is expected that the ozone layer will go back to pre-1980 levels by 2050.

World Ozone Day Significance

This day marks the anniverssary of the Montreal Protocol which was signed in 1994 to check the ozone layer depletion. It is an collective effort of 197 countries to collaborate and protect the ozone layer.

The main aim of observing World Ozone Day is to safeguard the ozone layer by adopting measures to check global production and consumption of substances that deplete it. This day also recognizes the contributions of different projects towards protecting the ozone layer which has successfully phased out a lot of ozone-depleting substances globally.

