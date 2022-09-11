This week is ripe with many newly dropped albums and mixtapes. They are Santigold’s punk-influenced Spirituals , Sampa The Great’s Zamrock-inspired As Above, So Below, Sudan Archives’ alt R&B & electro album Natural Brown Prom Queen and Greentea Peng’s blues-y mixtape GREENZONE 108.

Meanwhile, new songs include a duet by Selena Gomez and Rema, a new

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Rema is the new afrorave star you need to check out. “Calm Down” is taken from his last album Rave & Roses, but gets a remix with the addition of Selena Gomez. This dancehall is a fun, romantic song about a hapless guy wondering how to get the attention of a girl, with Gomez playing the role of the adviser to Rema’s guy.

Björk – Atopos

The Icelandic legend has announced her 11th solo feature album, Fossora, which will be out on September 30. featuring Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn and some signature haunting blaring horns, Bjork unleashes her earnest plea to human connection and agape with her recognisable style of singing. According to Pitchfork, the multi hyphenate artist “takes lyrical inspiration from French theorist Roland Barthes to insist on collective optimism.”

Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye

The Australian musician makes an emotionally explosive turn with “How Do I Say Goodbye”, a song which he dedicates to his dying father. Upon Lewis’ father’s recent cancer diagnosis, Lewis has dared to strip his emotions bare to express his fear of losing his father. It is equally heartbreaking and magnificent when he sings about never forgetting his dad because everytime he looks in the mirror, he is reminded of his father who he shares features with.

Abhishruti Bezbaruah, Promiti Phukan – Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen

Assamese legend and icon Bhupen Hazarika’s 76th birthday was celebrated worldwide on September 8. One outstanding tribute given that day was this stunningly emotional and resplendent cover of his classic “Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen“. It is sung exceptionally well by Abhishruti Bezbaruah and the piano playing by Promiti Phukan is just heavenly.

WILLOW – curious/furious

September 23. COPING MECHANISM, Produced by Chirs Greatti, and co-produced by Willow. Sees her move away from pop punk and closer to the core of rock music. Willow has described Coping Mechanism as being her most vulnerable and personal project to date, while also continuing the exploration of the sonic landscape she recently turned to as a means of expressing her emotions most authentically.

Snakehips, Tinashe – Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight?

British duo Snakehips link up with 333 star Tibashe for this 2010s-recalling mashup of Electro, pop and R&B sounds.

JXXIII – IN MIND (feat. S777)

UK rapper Jxxiii collabs with singer S777 to make an equally empowering, flirty and groovy rap/R&B track which will remind one of Little Simz and Cleo Sol’s “Woman”, but in the best way possible.

Brinkleigh, ppcocaine – Fake Friends

One of rapper ppcocaine’s first songs gets a release on Spotify this week. Collaborating with Brinkleigh and produced by SpainDaGoat, the track is about being let down by your fake friends and left feeling isolated and disappointed by a relationship. But like a Phoenix, the narrators ppcocaine and Brinkleigh rise out of the ashes with a strong rebirth and self-assuredness.

Suki Waterhouse – Nostalgia

Model-actress-singer and songwriter Suki Waterhouse bequeathed us with her new single, “Nostalgia”, which is her first release since her debut album I Can’t Let Go from earlier this year. Co-written and produced by John Mark Nelson, “Nostalgia” is self aware in its narration of selective memories, romanticisation of otherwise banal moments and the utter desperation one displays when coping with the loss of a loved person.

Bryson Tiller – Outside

Tiller samples The Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song)” in this Vinylz-produced R&B cut. “Outside” is the polar opposite of what everyone is used to hearing from me,” Tiller said in a statement. “Normally we would release a song intended to put people deep in their feelings, but this song is ANTI-FEELS.” This same unpredictability can be expected from the singer/rapper’s next album.

Joss Stone – What Christmas Means To Me

English vocalist Joss Stone brings Christmas to the doorstep three months earlier than you’d expect. Taken from her forthcoming holiday album Merry Christmas, Love (which is out September 30), “What Christmas Means To Me” is an uplifting and jolly cover of the 1967 Stevie Wonder classic that is love struck at its very core. The horn section makes for a perfect topping to the plum cake that is Stone’s robust voice.

Pip Millett – Heal

“Heal” is the fourth single taken from Millett’s awaited debut full-length record, When Everything Is Better I’ll Let You Know, which is due for October 21. There is something very hurt and sad about Millett’s voice, which somehow renders the song even more hauntingly beautiful and serene.

BLACKSTARKIDS – CYBERKISS 2 U* (feat. beabadoobee)

The charismatic trio from Missouri combine Coco & Clair swag with some hyperpop elements and garage bears to make a cute, funky track that is, at once, playful and nostalgic. Beabadoobee also seems to be joining the hyper pop wagon as her featuring vocals remind one of Sarah Bonito and even PinkPantheress.

Sevyn Streeter – 23

This sexy new track by singer Sevyn Streeter could be the next big summer bop. Produced by Needlz and DomGotBeats, “23” is confident and bodacious, but never loses that airiness thanks to the clean R&B beats. If you loved Doja Cat’s “Juicy” and TiaCorine’s work with Kenny Beats, “23” should be the next addition to your playlist.

LAYA – Sailor Moon – 2.0 (feat. Baby Tate, ORA Sounds, Paul Chadwick Norman)

ORA Sounds and Paul Chadwick Norman put a house spin on LAYA’s “Sailor Moon”, and the result is absolutely regal. It’s got the 90s club sound, retro elements, the catchy hooks, and the iconic 80s anime reference in the form of “Sailor Moon” which will instantly win your heart. LAYA and Tate both deliver style and sensuality in this cute dance track. Beyonce could guest feature on this too as it sonically belongs with the popstar’s Renaissance LP.

Will Joseph Cook – Gummy (feat. Tessa Violet)

This track from Cook’s last EP Every Single Thing gets a rework with American viral sensation Tessa Violet. The bassline, hook and sugar pop lovey dovey lyrics will win your heart with their charms. However, the rework adds nothing that new to the original Cook song.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

