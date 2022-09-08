Watch: Disney+ drops 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage L.A.' concert film

To kick off the celebration of Disney+ Day and as a surprise for the BTS fandom, Disney+, the streaming platform, officially released concert film ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – L.A.’ worldwide on Thursday.
The concert film showcases the septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — as they take the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The group performed four sold-out shows from November 27 to November 28 and December 1 amd December 2 in Los Angeles, their first in-person concerts in two years since the end of 2019.
The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the group’s hit songs “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”
‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – L.A.’ is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park.
After the streaming platform dropped the film, ARMY has gone weak in the knees and are going crazy.
