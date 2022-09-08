Watch: Disney+ drops 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage L.A.' concert film

To kick off the celebration of Disney+ Day and as a surprise for the BTS fandom, Disney+, the streaming platform, officially released concert film ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – L.A.’ worldwide on Thursday.

The concert film showcases the septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — as they take the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The group performed four sold-out shows from November 27 to November 28 and December 1 amd December 2 in Los Angeles, their first in-person concerts in two years since the end of 2019.

The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the group’s hit songs “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – L.A.’ is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park.

After the streaming platform dropped the film, ARMY has gone weak in the knees and are going crazy.

See more BTS 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE | Jimin



Park Jimin belongs on the stage 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/orhD2hG5Nf — JIMIN DATA | SLOW • Stream With You (@PJM_data) September 8, 2022

See more BTS 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE BACKSTAGE | Jimin



Main character Jimin; driving us wild! ✨✨pic.twitter.com/SOzepTXBDW — JIMIN DATA | SLOW • Stream With You (@PJM_data) September 8, 2022

See more BTS permission to dance backstage 💜pic.twitter.com/PQcZSWFBxo — mimi⁷ | my life: Bangtan (@jmserendipity13) September 8, 2022

See more WHAT IS THIS BEHIND THE SCENES ACTION I LEGIT CAN NOT STOP FREAKING OUT!!!!!!



DISNEY PLUS POPPED OFF ON THIS PERMISSION TO DANCE LA CONCERT MOVIE!@bts_twt @DisneyPlus #BTS #BTSARMY #PermissionToDance #PTDLA #DisneyPlus #BTS_On_DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/VYJQrmDuHi — OG Justin Seagull⁷ — 💜 ⟬⟭ NamKook Month ⟭⟬ 💜 (@OGJustinSeagull) September 8, 2022

Also read | BTS’ Jungkook is ‘Artist of the Summer’, & ARMY can’t keep calm

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









