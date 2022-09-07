Jungkook, a member of the world’s most popular Korean boy band BTS, has never failed to impress. The star member is back with his charm and winning hearts.
Fans are super excited for their favourite idol, who just bagged the title of ‘Artist of the Summer’ by Audacy, one of the largest radio companies in the US, owning 235 radio stations across 48 markets.
BTS star Jungkook recently won a stringent round of voting held by Audacy to be crowned the next summer artist. Much to the delight of ARMY, Jungkook emerged as the winner.
“Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won’t want to miss any of the fun!,” Audacy wrote in a social media post.
Jungkook is excited too! He took to his Instagram handle to share the news with ARMY and wrote, “So happy to hear about the Artist of the Summer @audacy ! Love you ARMY!”
Starting with his collab track with Charlie Puth, followed by a photo-folio that literally shook the internet, his recent projects have kept the singer booked and busy.
Here’s how ARMY is reacting:
