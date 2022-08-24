New Delhi: K-pop sensation BTS will headline “a free in-person concert” on October 15 to support South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, announced their management agency BigHit Music on Wednesday.
Titled ‘Yet to Come’, the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST).
ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.
“We are holding a free in-person concert, Live Play, and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan.
“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030,” BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.
The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’.
BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.
Also read | ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ coming to Disney+ Hotstar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Churachandpur Medical College to start with 100 seats
- Cong leader Jaiveer Shergill quits as party’s national spokesperson
- UPSC starts ‘one-time registration’ facility for govt job aspirants
- Northeast states log decline in active Covid-19 cases
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for August 24
- Meghalaya: Bernard N Marak tests positive for Covid in jail