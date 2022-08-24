New Delhi: K-pop sensation BTS will headline “a free in-person concert” on October 15 to support South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, announced their management agency BigHit Music on Wednesday.

See more 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 공연 개최#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/X6tXgVBqVw — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) August 24, 2022

Titled ‘Yet to Come’, the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST).

ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

“We are holding a free in-person concert, Live Play, and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan.

“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030,” BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’.

BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

