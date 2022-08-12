BTS' Jungkook's mysterious pic, breaks the internet

The world’s most popular South Korean boy band BTS’ member Jungkook is back with his charm, but this time it’s a surprise.

He first broke the internet with his solo collaboration with singer Charlie Puth in their song ‘Left and Right’.

The sensational Korean star took the internet by storm with his mysterious vampire-esque photo posted on Big Hit’s official Twitter page.

The photo was captioned, “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook”.

According to reports the image teaser signals to a new photo book project for BTS.

Each member of the band — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will also be participating in it.

Not only this, but the group will also be the editors and will be completely responsible for the design of the project. This will include initial concept design, styling, props and much more.

Jungkook is the first of the septet to release his ‘Photo Folio’. It is said to be on the theme “Powerful”.

Although there’s no confirmation but it appears that Jungkook will be releasing something special for fans very soon!

Since the image surfaced online, ARMY can’t keep calm and are drooling over his red eyes.

See more Jeon Jungkook in 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' pic.twitter.com/dAdBn8T90B — rose⁷ (@taessarect) August 11, 2022

See more vampire jungkook pic.twitter.com/WgurVZchO6 — ellehyung (@vopesthv) August 11, 2022

See more how we went from cutie pie to vampire jungkook in 5 days pic.twitter.com/7aJOVqTO8U — Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) August 11, 2022

See more me running away from vampire jungkook pic.twitter.com/JqRd34ye1N — shannon⁷ (@ENCHANTIINGTAe) August 11, 2022

See more HE TOLD US AGES AGO THAT HE WAS A VAMPIRE. pic.twitter.com/e1TeEOd8GY — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) August 11, 2022

See more the red eyes and the white shirt…he looks like a vampire pic.twitter.com/Zvm90LM2PV — random jungkook pics (@googiefolder) August 11, 2022

See more the vampire jungkook agenda is thriving!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TKbnFLl3tk — ⁷ (@bangtanharu) August 11, 2022

See more AND ON THE 3RD ANNIVERSARY OF 190811 JEON JUNGKOOK . WE GET A VAMPIRE JEON JUNGKOOK . AND NO ONE KNOWS WHAT IS HAPPENING ??? JJK1 IS COMING OR WHAT ?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/sqxbgW9fue — anju⁷✰ D-20 (@jjksceo) August 11, 2022

See more vampire jungkook pic.twitter.com/QM4uA1EWFK — random jk things (@randomjungkook) August 11, 2022

See more IM GOING INSANE 🫠

An old artwork I made for vampire jungkook

Manifestation✨#JungKook #vampirejungkook pic.twitter.com/6CBSvPXwtK — Rey (@straw_bunnyy) August 11, 2022

See more and if we make this vampire jungkook sit with this vampire taehyung, then what pic.twitter.com/1V8pxVDF39 — ria⁷🥢 | on limit (@serotanss) August 11, 2022

See more vampire jungkook? pic.twitter.com/7FEwWWO7Yi — camy 🌙 comms open (@camy__min) August 11, 2022

