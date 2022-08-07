New Songs Sunday: WILLOW, John Legend, B.o.B & more…

This week is once again rife with energizing dance-pop tracks as well as more chill cuts. We get two new records this week: she / her / black b*tch, a new EP by rapper Doechii, and Pussy Riot’s new mixtape Matriarchy Now.

Before we proceed with the track drops of this week, here are some honourable mentions: “Tonite” by The Linda Lindas, “SPF” by Flohio, “Blonde” by Maisie Peters, “BREAK MY SOUL remix” by Beyoncé and will.i.am, and “Hot In It (Tiësto’s Hotter Mix)” by Tiësto featuring Charli XCX.

1. John Legend – All She Wanna Do

If you’re a sucker for early 2010s pop music, this new John Legend song is right up your alley. The dance track has the signature JL groove with disco-dance elements. A little bit of Pharrell Williams, a bit of Bruno Mars, and some Daft Punk, and what you get is a wholesome song about being in love with your significant other.

2. KAYTRANADA, Anderson .Paak – Twin Flame

A bit of messy, hurried production cannot derail what is otherwise a great can of energy and coolness. Check out the hip-hop/R&B track by Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak.

3. RIKA X Kanium – Payroll

British-Indian-East European pop girl RIKA’s second cut with Warner Music India sees her dip her toes in splashy reggae pop. Kranium is a brilliant addition to this fun Afro-Caribbean-influenced track about financial independence and empowerment. It’s an upbeat song that’s perfect for brightening your monsoon days.

4. WILLOW – hovers like a GODDESS

The pop-punk prodigy switches up the rhythm with this new track which has her trying on Blink182 and Fall Out Boy-ish sounds. With this single, Willow announces her fifth solo studio album, COPING MECHANISM.

5. B.o.B – Bad Lil Bish (feat. Baby Tate, Black Boe)

Rapper B.o.B recruits Baby Tate and Georgia-raised artist Black Boe for this run-of-the-mill rap number about sex, money and independent girlfriends.

6. Nemo & Anthony De La Torre – F**k Love

Some impressive songwriting alluding to birds and heartbreak melds well with LA-based artist Nemo’s standout voice. De La Torre makes a memorable appearance as well. It’s the perfect pop song for your coffee breaks and brunches.

7. NiNE8 – Nige Piano (Deja Vu)

The Kentish Town-based musical collective put their love for psychedelic pop and R&B to good use in this groovy, chill hop-influenced track.

8. Naliya – Trippin’ (feat. Tay Money)

Naliya is an artist to watch for as the Canadian singer shines in this sultry alt R&B/electronic pop track about love and relationships. Rapper Tay Money makes a decent guest feature, but this track belongs to Naliya. Fans of FLO will dig this.

9. Marina Allen – Or Else

Taken from her forthcoming LP, Centrifics, LA-based musician Marina Allen combines beautiful melodies and elegant vocals with restrained folksy instrumentation to spin a spellbindingly lovely ballad.

10.Rats On Rafts – The Rise and Fall of the Plague (Live)

The post-punk/new wave band from Rotterdam have released a live performance of their dramatic, cinematic song “The Rise and Fall of the Plague” which is filled with suspense and intrigue. The lyrics are vivid in narrative as the singer talk-sings about a

strange city of rundown buildings and “agents” crawling in the streets. The progressive Dutch band have announced the Deluxe version of their album Excerpts from Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths, which drops on September 23.

11. Remi Wolf – Pink + White

Remi Wolf’s live cover of the Frank Ocean classic is easily one of the highlights of the week. The 26-year old outdoes herself in delivering one of the most exhilarating performances of this year. Wolf’s passion, angst and spunk are visible when she hits those euphoric high notes, a spin on Ocean’s more restrained song. Arguably, Remi has outshone the original version with this Electric Lady performance.

12. Regina Spektor – Back of a Truck (Papa’s Bootlegs)

The New Yorker’s decades-old live performance of an old track gets a re-release on the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 11:11. “Back of a Truck” is from a special box set of recordings called Papa’s Bootlegs, and the ballad has all the offbeat eccentricities and playful melodies of early Regina mixed with jazzy music that fans have grown to love her for. 11:11 (Re-issue) and Papa’s Bootlegs drop on streaming platforms on August 26.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

