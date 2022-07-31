New Songs Sunday: Calvin Harris, Normani, Rosalía & more…

Beyoncé’s long awaited studio album, Renaissance , is finally here. And so is independent artist Lava La Rue’s new EP, Hi-Fidelity.

Before we go on to explore the latest tracks for your listening pleasure, here are some honourable mentions: Dodie’s “Got Weird“, Fred again and Swedish House Mafia’s “Turn On The Lights Again” , Charli XCX’s “Hot Girl”, which is a single for the slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, and “BABY”, a collaborative project by Seiho and ATARASHII GAKKO.

1. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl

“Hold The Girl” is the third single, as well as the title, of Sawayama’s highly anticipated sophomore album. The pop song, with its foundations in garage beats, feels underwhelming, while Rina’s vocals sound like they’re meant for a completely different song compared to the instrumental. The singer’s voice is splendid regardless. Perhaps this track will be better enjoyed as part of the overall body of work. But it’s still unusual as a choice for a single. Rina seems to be going the ‘Charli XCX – Crash’ way, judging by how Charli dropped one anticlimactic single after another which, nevertheless, led up to the release of a rather enjoyable LP.

2. Marshmello, Mae Muller – American Psycho (feat. Trippie Redd)

UK singer Mae Muller is seeing a stratospheric rise in the industry. And we love to see it. She’s worked with Polo G and J Balvin and now, she’s dropped her latest with

producer Marshmello. If you enjoyed banging your head to Pink’s 2012 classic, “True Love”, chances are you will absolutely love this power pop track. The only catch is rapper Trippie Redd’s verse which I felt was unnecessary and just didn’t add much to the song. Do we really need Mae to sing about her psychotic ex, only to be followed by Trippie rapping from the “psycho”’s perspective? There could be a spicy factor to it, but its potential is lost with Trippie’s uninspired mumbling.

3. Rosalía – DESPECHA

“DESPECHA” sounds like it was meant to be on Rosalia’s album MOTOMAMI, but was withdrawn at the last minute. MOTOMAMI shook the alternative world when it dropped back in March. It proved to be a favourite, with its minimal – but concentrated – production, its use of odd sounds such as vintage video game themes, and just the pure reggaeton/Hispanic pop charisma of its star. “DESPECHA” is another such banger that will rock you.

4. Tove Lo – 2 Die 4

Swedish pop girl Tove Lo has been teasing the fans with “2 Die 4”. The track is finally out. And it’s a certified club banger. The track samples the quirky notes of the song “Popcorn” by Hot Butter, but gives it a nice touch of her glam brush. While not the best songwriting by Lo, it will certainly grow on you with its infectious pop hook. I do wish it was longer as it feels a tad incomplete; it doesn’t really go out there.

5. Sampa The Great – Bona

The Zambian-Australian rapper once again blows our wigs away with the Afro-beat hip hop track. This third single is cinematic, almost like the soundtrack of a South Indian film. Stay tuned for Sampa’s upcoming album, As Above, So Below.

6. Cryalot – Touch the Sun

“Touch The Sun” is the second single off Sarah Bonito’s forthcoming EP, Icarus. Produced by Jennifer Walton, it is miles away from the preceding single “Hell Is Here” which was experimental trap metal. “Touch The Sun” is a lighter, gentler hyperpop song about mental illness, depression, suffering and other things that make one miserable. It’s not as unique, as hard hitting, nor as memorable. But we will need to see it against the whole Icarus context to truly decide its worth.

7. Ananya Birla – Teri Meri Kahani

The “Deny Me” singer takes on the Punjabi dance genre with “Teri Meri Kahani”. This song is for all wide-eyed romantics as the lyrics are matrimony-themed and brim with love and hope.

8. Calvin Harris – New To You (with Normani, Tinashe & Offset)

The DJ treats with a romantic, vibe-y, and deeply satisfying disco dance track. It’s light hearted, and will make you feel like floating in the air. Normani and Tinashe pull their weight in this piece, they’ve truly created magic. Offset’s verse was not needed though.

9. Ivorian Doll – Messy

The UK rapper gives a thrilling performance in this drill track. Lyrically, it’s a shout out to her song “Rumours” that went viral in 2020. But we wish it was longer!

10.Teamarrr – Wasted

The Jamaican artist is back with… a garage beat? That’s new for the R&B artist, but we aren’t complaining! We are so happy she’s back to releasing stuff, even if the song in question is about procrastination and wasting time.

11. Anirudh Ravichander – Life of Pazham

Singer Anirudh Ravichander’s song for the new Dhanush movie, Thiruchitrambalam, is out now. Called “Life of Pazham”, it’s a dreamy pop-rock number in Tamil.

12.Natania – Show Me

Natania Lalwani pens a flirty, bubbly pop song for Season 1 of the new Netflix show, Wedding Season.

13.Pip Millett – SLOW

When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know debut album

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

