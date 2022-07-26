According to Billboard on July 25, J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box‘, released on July 15, ranked 17th on the US Billboard’s Top album part ‘Billboard 200’.

J-Hope first topped the Billboard 200 in 2018 with ‘Love Yourself: Tear‘.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Until June of this year, ‘Love Yourself Answer‘, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona‘ and ‘Map Of the Soul: 7‘, ‘BE‘, and ‘Proof‘, etc., topped the charts in a row.

The member of the famous boy band BTS, J-Hope, became the first Korean solo artist to have two albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

One of the double title songs of J-Hope’s album ‘Arson’ also ranked 96th on this week’s main single chart ‘Hot 100’.

In March 2018, his first mixtape ‘Hope World‘ was ranked 38th on the ‘Billboard 200’.

Previously, J-Hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup‘ in collaboration with American singer Becky G ranked 81st on the ‘Hot 100’ in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

J-Hope has now become the fourth singer to enter the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at the same time among K-pop singers, both as a group and solo.

Another BTS member, Suga, created similar records. He is the second Korean solo singer after his teammate.

In addition, J-Hope’s album ‘Jack in the Box‘ also entered the 67th place on the UK’s official album chart ‘Top 100’, which is known as the world’s largest pop chart along with the US Billboard chart.

Meanwhile, he will be participating as the main stage headliner at the American music festival ‘LOLLAPALOOZA’ at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31.

This is the first time a BTS member will appear solo at a such a large festival.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Watch: BTS’ Jin shows off tennis skills in latest video

Trending Stories









