BTS fans: Are you ready? Prepare yourself to live like your favourite K-Pop icons!

Airbnb recently revealed that two lucky guests will get an opportunity to enjoy a night stay at the beautiful property where BTS filmed their reality show, BTS In The Soop, Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The property where the septet stayed will be available to book for an overnight stay on August 2.

The booking will be available only for one fan and their guest. The lucky duo will get the chance to indulge the peaceful ambiance in PyeongChang, South Korea — just as their idols, the seven members did during their series.

Fans on August 1 can officially request to book the overnight experience at 10 p.m. ET on Airbnb

The booking only costs $7 as a nod to the boy bands seven members; RM, Jin, SUGA, JHope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Guests will also have the option to enjoy the extensive deck and rectangular pool in the mansion along with the unicorn-shaped float.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of the highlights of the magnificent house is its music room and the stunning views of mountainous landscape.

With original furniture and amenities from the show, the guests will not only relax like BTS did but cater to a never before experienced affair.

Also read | BTS: J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ ranks 17th on US Billboard, makes history

Trending Stories









