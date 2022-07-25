Watch: BTS' Jin shows off tennis skills in latest video

In a recent video shared by BTS member Jin showcasing him practice tennis made the internet go gaga on Sunday.

All the members of the popular Korean boyband are taking some time off to focus on their solo careers. But they are making sure to keep their fandom well aware of their pursuits.

Being active on social media platforms, the group members keep posting videos and pictures for their loyal ARMY.

The latest video shared by Jin aka Kim Seokjin for his fans was indeed a great surprise and has left them wanting more.

In the video, Jin is seen wearing a purple pajama set and acing every shot.

Captioning the video he wrote, “Ten-Bie” which is the short for Tennis Newbie.

Astonished over his tennis skills, fans are unable to keep cool.

Not only ARMY but there’s one more person who seems equally impressed with Jin’s performance.

BTS co-member J Hope took to the comment section and praised him.

“Are you good at it, though?” he commented.

Since the video has surfaced, Jin’s fans have bombarded social media platforms with their love reactions.

