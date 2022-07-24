This week has been big for album releases. Rico Nasty has dropped Las Ruinas , and Jack White finally released Entering Heaven Alive, Flo Milli dropped her debut album You Still Here, Ho? earlier this week.

We also get The Last Goodbye by electro duo ODESZA, Emotional Creature by indie band Beach Bunny, Y3 by Malaysian singer YUNA, and the new Ms. Banks EP, Bank Statement

1. Billie Eilish – TV

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has dropped her new tracks, Guitar Songs, comprising two songs. The first is “TV” which Billie and Finneas debuted on a Manchester show. The first few notes of “TV” have similar chord patterns to Clairo’s “Blouse”. This makes it melodically similar to Clairo’s song. Nevertheless, it’s a pleasant and calm tune that is highly listenable. The lyrics are hard hitting too, such as “I put on survivor just to watch somebody suffer”, and “All of my friends are missing again, That’s what happens when you fall in love….You tell yourself it’s fine, You’re just in love”. Some have taken offence at the lines that refer to the Depp v. Heard trial, claiming that she downplays the abuse and trauma-ridden context of the case by signing it off as “the world has gone wild watching movie stars on trial”.

2. Megan Thee Stallion – Pressurelicious (feat. Future)

The “Sweetest Pie” hitmaker has released her third single from her forthcoming album which will drop next month. Produced by HitKidd, the 808s and ominous notes are a backdrop against which Megan and Future deliver brazen bars. The Houston and Atlanta rappers then have a back and forth which we wish lasted longer. Alas, “Pressurelicious” ends too soon.

3. Jessie Ware – Free Yourself

The English singer sticks to the disco-dance sound of her previous smash hit album, What’s Your Pleasure?, with “Free Yourself”. It has a euphoric release as Ware croons “Free Yourself!” to rapturous chimings and horns. The song is from her upcoming fifth studio record.

4. Fazerdaze – Come Apart

Fazerdaze is the project of Indonesian-New Zealander musician Amelia Murray. Murray took the indie rock scene by storm with her LP Morningside, thanks to its shoegaze influence, easy going melodies and nostalgic mood. Murray is back with her first single in 5 years. “Come Apart” is a grungy, angsty song with splashy guitars. “Apart is an angsty surrender to growing apart from people in my life”, explains Murray.

5. Macklemore – CHANT (feat. Tones and I)

“CHANT” sounds like a lost recording discovered in the dusty shelves of 2009. It may sound corny and too on the nose with the lyrics and chords, like something Tinie Tempah wrote with Skylar Gray or SIA. In all honesty, the track has a Nike commercial quality.

[Link: https://youtu.be/MLuDL-TlJgg ]

6. Shygirl – Coochie (a bedtime story)

“Coochie” is a hyperpop single that is one of the funniest and most lyrically absurd songs in pop music in some time. The way Shygirl sings about female genitalia like it’s a precious gem in a fairytale quest – accompanied by an innocent instrumental – just makes the ironic track so much more entertaining.

7. Vedo – Come First (feat. Baby Tate, OG Parker)

Those new to R&B music might get the impression that the genre is all about toxic relationships, cheating and heartbreak. But Michigan singer Vedo challenges that assumption with his new single. “Come First” is a romantic R&B cut that illustrates a healthy relationship filled with love and care. It’s a lesson in prioritising your partner’s pleasure over your own. It’s relationship goals. Baby Tate displays seamlessly great singing.

8. Mozzy – In My Face (feat. Saweetie l, 2 Chainz, YG)

“In My Face” is another raunchy hip hop number about competition, confidence and coitus. Some lyrical highlights: “I like p***y she like p***y, we just like twins”, “Don’t be shy you can @ me sis, cause ain’t nothin’ worse than a pick me b***h”, and “if sex is a weapon it go blocka blocka”.

9. Internet Money – She Want Sone More (feat. Ken Carson, Lol Tecca)

The music collective are awaiting the release of their upcoming EP, We All We Need. “She Want Some More” is an upbeat hip hop track with bouncy rhythms. It’s catchy, it’s fun and it’s playful.

10.Doechii – Persuasive Remix (feat. SZA)

Rising rap girl Doechii and R&B queen SZA remake the former’s single. The “Persuasive remix” boasts of SZA’s angelic vocals and harmonies.

11. Japanese Breakfast – Be Sweet (feat. So! YoON!) (Korean version)

This is the Korean version of Michelle Zauner’s 2021 pop single, “Be Sweet”. Fun fact: producer-singer Yaeji helped Michelle with translating some of the lyrics to Korean. The fuzzy, and slightly messy track, also features South Korean musician So!YoON! of the band Se So Yeon.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

