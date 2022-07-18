Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially husband and wife as the duo finally tied the knot in Las Vegas.

JLo took to her website to confirm the news and also shared pictures of the intimate ceremony. The couple got married in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Lopez also shared pictures of them posing in their wedding outfits. She looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown, while Affleck looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Source: Twitter

Posing for a quick selfie, they gave their fans a peek of their outfit. Lopez also revealed that she wore a wedding dress from one of her films.

Source: Twitter

The pair first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”, The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning artist.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to social media, Lopez posted a photo of her in bed, sporting a ring.

See more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April.

This is the fourth marriage for Jennifer Lopez and the second for Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Also read: ‘HIT’: The First Case, Did Rajkummar Rao ace the remake?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









