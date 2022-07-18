HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong Joon on June 24 signed an MOU, under which BTS were appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid.

The World Expo 2030 Busan’s bid committee released details for the ceremony on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to Twitter, they announced the groups’ official appointment ceremony to be live-streamed via YouTube.

The live stream is scheduled for July 19 (Tuesday) at 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST).

https://twitter.com/2030busanexpo/status/1548955737560195072?s=20&t=j4mCO0smw_gXlTqr3Di4zA

Earlier, in a video released on their YouTube channel, BTS shared, “We are very honoured to be named ambassadors for such a meaningful event. If the World Expo opens in Busan in 2030, Korea will become the seventh country to have held the world’s three mega-events, along with the World Cup and the Olympics!”

See more 2030부산세계박람회 유치 기원 영상



부산세계박람회 홍보대사 방탄소년단의 응원 메세지를 확인하세요

Check out BTS special message, honorary Ambassadors of World EXPO 2030 BUSAN, KOREA#2030부산세계박람회 #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/dtn8H89ggz — World EXPO 2030 BUSAN, KOREA (@2030busanexpo) July 8, 2022

They further said, “We are so happy that BTS will take part in advocating for the 2030 Busan World Expo! Not only will we advocate for the World Expo to happen in Busan, but BTS and HYBE will also continue our work to help progress Korean culture.”

Further, BTS will be holding a global concert to promote Busan’s bid for the world expo, and the same will be taking place in October.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are married

Trending Stories









