It’s been a memorable week, not only for musicians with new singles, but also for album releases!

The new British girl group FLO have released their debut EP, The Lead . After dropping quite a few dance singles, singer-songwriter Mabel has finally released her second studio album, About Last Night…

The “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo is also out with her fourth record, titled Special

And finally, we see indie star Beabadoobee’s unveiling of the album, Beatopia .

Before you check out the new tracks of this week, here are some Honourable Mentions:

Regina Spektor’s re-release of an old classic, “Love Affair”

The new song from upcoming Hindi-Telugu film, Liger, is called “Akdi Pakdi“. The track has been simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

And finally we have Rico Nasty’s new hyperpop single from her upcoming album, Las Ruinas, titled “Skullflower“.

Now let’s proceed!

1. Bella Poarch – Dolls

The “Build a B**ch” singer and viral TikTok star is back with her third single. Co-written by a team of 10 songwriters including India’s Natania Lalwani, “Dolls” is your cookie cutter ‘pop culture’ feminist song. Poarch croons seductively about being pretty and feminine but warning the boys to not be misled by her soft appearance. She will cut you.

All in all, it’s nowhere near as catchy as her first two singles. Produced by her regular collaborators Sub Urban and Elie Rizk, “Dolls” is nevertheless a cute number.

2. Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (feat. Big Sean)

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer is back with a strong dance number with a disco pop flavour, featuring the vocals of Big Sean.

3. FINNEAS – Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa

The producer, artist and Billie Eilish’s brother gives us a lovestruck love song which is dedicated to his current partner. The lyrics are straight-to-the-point and wholesome, and it’s wrapped in a bouncy pop-rock sound.

4. Flo Milli – No Face

Rapper Flo Milli first performed “No Face” as part of her XXL Freshman freestyle. The hip hop cut is from her forthcoming debut album, You Still Here, Ho?. Milli tries a new flow here, and the verses are fun and funny in equal measure.

5. Fred Again… – Jungle (Rico Nasty remix)

Producer Fred Again reinvents his biggest hit into a Rico Nasty remix. And it’s a banger. The distorted vocals. The thumping bass. Rico’s scream singing. They all make for a euphoric club anthem.

6. Pixey – Recycled Paper Planes

English indie musician Pixey makes a sweet summer-y song that feels like sunshine, cotton candy and… well, recycled paper planes. But that’s just the instrumentation. The songwriting attempts to deconstruct that a bit with its attempt at honesty and vulnerability.

7. ELIZA – Everywhere I’ll Ever Be

English artist ELIZA has announced her second album, A Sky Without Stars. “Everywhere I’ll Ever Be” may sound minimalistic, unadventurous and bland at first listen. But it grows on you with its subtle melodies, relaxing sound and a spiritual message.

8. Arjan Dhillon – Nakhre

The Punjabi singer bares his emotions in this new track produced by MX RCI.

9. Santigold – Nothing

Singer Santigold releases the third single to her forthcoming album, Spirituals. By now we are noticing some uniform sonic choices and vocal styles. It’s haunting and synth-heavy like her previous songs which may or may not be boring to listeners.

10.OSHUN – 100k

The duo once again display their talent of putting a creative, fresh spin on hip hop. “100k” is full of swagger, confidence and self-love with affirmative messages that will soar our spirits.

11. Rose Gray – Cupid

The English artist’s new 4-track EP, Synchronicity, is out now. “Cupid” is a pop-dance song with some 90s jungle sound that reminds one of Baby Queen and Pixey.

12.HEAVY CHEST – Sunday926 (feat. BENEE)

A sultry and sombre R&B/pop number combines band HEAVY CHEST’s lavish production with BENEE’s sensuous vocals to make a pleasurable song.

13.Pinkshift – I’m not crying you’re crying

The pop-punk band only get cooler and cooler with each release! Their latest offering is a straight punch to the throat with its blaring guitars. But the show stealer here is lead singer Ashrita Kumar, whose powerful voice and raw emotions take our breath away.

Their album LOVE ME FOREVER is out on 29th October.

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

