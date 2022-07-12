Jennifer Pamplona, a Versace model who spent nearly $600K on procedures to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike, is now paying $120K to “detransition” back to her previous look.

According to New York Post, the 29-year-old model had undergone about 40 cosmetic procedures over a 12-year period in an effort to imitate the celebrity but ultimately realised that her pleasure was only on the surface level.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying … I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian.”

The model was 17 years old when she underwent her first surgery and Kim K was just starting to gain popularity at the time. After her first operation, Pamplona quickly developed an addiction to procedures that would make her look like an A-lister.

Three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, were among all the 40 treatments she underwent.

Soon, she attracted international notice and was even highlighted in The Post. While she gained more than a million Instagram followers, the happiness did not follow till the end.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” Pamplona admitted. “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pamplona also claimed that she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural appearance.

She discovered a physician in Istanbul who claimed to be able to assist her to return to her former appearance. “I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look, and it was like I was having a rebirth,” she said.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once,” she said. “I went into the operation room as one person, and I came out as another,” she added.

Following the “detransition” procedure, Pamplona reported few problems. She asserted that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days.

While she is currently making progress toward recovery, she still has significant swelling and bruises, and the procedure’s final effects are not yet clear. But, the Brazilian said she already knew the painful procedure was all worth it.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” the model said. “I am now who I wanted to be, and I really now understand the meaning of life.”

“There are people who make it [surgery] look good on Instagram, but life isn’t perfect, and being addicted to surgery isn’t a good thing,” she explained.

She also revealed she is working on a documentary, titled “Addiction,” about the dangers of operations.

In order to help those with body dysmorphia, the model has also teamed up with a physician to establish a foundation in Brazil.

“I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful, and now I look even more beautiful,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Presently her “detransition” operation is an effort to expose the unattractive reality of cosmetic treatments.

Also read: 5 Stranger Things season 4 facts that will turn you Upside Down

Trending Stories









