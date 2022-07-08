In a shocking incident, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at on Friday in Nara while campaigning for the upcoming election.

See more Video shows the moment former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot from behind as he campaigned in the city of Nara. Abe was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Read more: https://t.co/gWJh3VaXRc pic.twitter.com/1DC7onCKAy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 8, 2022

As per reports, he was “showing no vital signs” when he was taken to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident took place around 11:30 am in Nara. Abe was making a campaign speech on a street outside the train station ahead of Sunday’s election to the upper house of Japan’s parliament.

See more Emergency personnel moved a person believed to be former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from an ambulance to a helicopter under a blue sheet, after Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. https://t.co/u8MXjC3qrP pic.twitter.com/JwJhG9uCFE — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 8, 2022

A 41-year-old man, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami and believed to be a resident of Nara City, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Abe and a gun had been confiscated from him.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party was reported as saying.

See more Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday, according to local media. Abe, who was rushed to the hospital, is showing no vital signs, the local fire department said.



This is a developing story: https://t.co/hRjQ4k2lfQ pic.twitter.com/rofZw23XID — TIME (@TIME) July 8, 2022

According to two witnesses, they heard two gunshots. The woman said that though the first gunshot was loud, she did not see anyone fall. But after the second shot, she saw ex-PM Abe collapse to the ground.

See more ❗️Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot in chest while addressing a political campaign in Nara city in western Japan.



Mr. Abe has been rushed to the hospital, according to sources.



He was given CPR on the spot but showing no vital signs as on now. pic.twitter.com/YPFKIt4gsg — Awakening มืดไปสว่าง (@HungDaviddeviva) July 8, 2022

According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired. Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.

Also read: Govt puts curbs on wheat flour exports

Trending Stories









