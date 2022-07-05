Having a bad day at work? Then the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park might have just the right video for you.

The National Park, located in Washington, USA, shared a video of a black bear playing with paint.

In the video shared on the wildlife park’s Instagram account, a beer named Fern can be seen rubbing its paw and face on the paint covered-ground.

The Northwest Trek Wildlife Park shared the now viral video. saying “Our animal care team gave Fern the black bear supplies to make paw prints for our friends and fundraisers, but Fern opted for some face painting fun with the non-toxic paint instead. 😂 📷: Keeper Carly”.

Their post further added in the comments section “Keepers say this is rare behavior for Fern as she’s never fully “played” in the paint before but they’re the best and let her have fun with it! ❤️”.

The video was posted on June 1 and it soon went viral, managing to gather over 11,000 views in three days. An Instagram user commented on the video saying “You could probably get that paint on a canvas and sell it for a donation to the park 🙌 could be a good cool way to make money for you guys 😍”.

Another user commented, “That’s amazing! Maybe it felt “cool” on a warm day? She looks so sweet!”

Fern is not the only animal to go viral because of its artistic abilities. In February, paintings by a rescue dog named Bansky were auctioned for 498 British pounds which went to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in the UK.

