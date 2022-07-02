“If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans,” Stephen Hawking said in an episode of Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking.

From time immemorial, human beings have wondered whether we are alone in this vast universe or do we share it with other forms of living creatures. To answer this question, famous sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke said, “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”

There have been many reports of UFO sightings from around the world, including in India. However, most of them fizzled out as officials said that although the sightings could be linked to non-terrestrial origins, there weren’t enough data to prove them.

If you are among the millions fascinated by unidentified flying objects, here are a few documentaries that you can watch on the occasion of ‘World UFO Day’ on July 2.

The Phenomenon: This documentary is the passion project of UFO enthusiast and filmmaker James Fox, who has spent almost 2 decades making documentaries on the subject. In this documentary, he dives deep into the American political establishment and quizzes former White House staff who knows about all the strange things going on. He also interviews military pilots who claim to have witnessed mysterious flying objects that defy known human technology.

Mirage Men: This is a slightly campy documentary that is built around an interview with Richard Doty, a former US intelligence agent. In the documentary, he addresses some of the longest-standing UFO mysteries, including the infamous mutilated cows of New Mexico. Mirage Man dwells upon the theory that the UFO thing could be a government lie to further the US’s military ambitions.

Area 51 & Flying Saucers: This documentary is made by Bob Lazar, who has played a major role in driving the world’s UFO fixation. He is a conspiracy theorist whose offbeat claims about Area 51 have gained immense popularity after he appeared on the Joe Rogan show. Although the documentary is a little soft on the subject, it is an entertaining watch as the narrations are done by Mickey Rourke.

Unacknowledged: This is one of the best UFO documentaries out there as it sheds light on the actions of the government to cover up alien and UFO conspiracies. Dr Stephen Greer gets several ex-military operatives with high-level clearances from different government branches. According to Greer, the endgame of the government is to create a society of fear by augmenting and hyping up false flags to convince people that they are under attack from extra terrestrial beings.

Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified: This is a Netflix documentary series that sheds light on a range of topics related to UFO sightings across the world. The docu-series has six episodes covering Soviet secrets about UFOs, an alleged cover-up by the US government and intersections of UFOs with modern and military technology. Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified is a must-watch for all UFO enthusiasts as it tries to answer alien and UFO-related questions that have no answers.

