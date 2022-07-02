Spy x Family: a wholesome anime with something for everyone 

● Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

● Cast: Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, Atsumi Tanezaki, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kazuhiro Yamaji

● Genre: Spy comedy, anime

● Language: Japanese

● 12 episodes, 24 min (approx.)

It’s not often that a new anime starts trending in India with only a few episodes out. But Spy x Family has done exactly that. The anime by Wit Studio and CloverWorks is a crowd-pleasing comedy in the spy genre. Based on the manga by Tetsuya Endo, it has taken anime fans by storm around the world.

Pronounced simply as “Spy Family”, the spy comedy follows an expert assassin in the fictional country of Westalis. The spy protagonist’s real name is unknown, but he goes by the codename Twilight, and the name Loid Forger for much of the show. It is a difficult time in geopolitics and Westalis has an intense Cold War with the neighbouring country of Ostania. Loid Forger is given an assignment where he must get married and adopt a child so that he can infiltrate an important school attended by enemy elites. But unbeknownst to Loid, his new wife Yor is a skilled assassin and his adopted daughter Anya can read minds.

In 12 short episodes, what we get is a fast-paced, hilariously absurd, quirky and adorable adventure that is filled with action, intrigue, suspense and laughter.

There’s something for everyone in this wholesome comedy. For those who are into men, there’s the tall, blonde and gorgeous Loid. He is stylish, impeccably-dressed and incredibly smart. The loner spy has a cold heart which slowly melts away with the arrival of his ‘family members’. For those into ladies, Mrs. Yor Forger has it all. She’s tough, sweet, athletic and can break people’s bones like it’s just another day of work.

And then there’s the little telepathic kid, Anya. Voiced by the brilliant Atsumi Tanezaki, the cute pink-haired character has stolen everybody’s hearts with her endlessly quotable “waku waku!” (translated as “How exciting!”). She is wide-eyed, supremely innocent and well-meaning, and fascinated with everything she comes across. And her facial expressions, thanks to illustrator Endo, have become the stuff of viral memes. Anya truly is the heart of the show and a beacon of hope for the deadly grownups, Loid and Yor.

Fans of the 60s-inspired spy genre will enjoy the action, while those into school-set comedies and cutes-y rom-coms will enjoy the scenes where Anya attends Eden Academy. And those who have a weakness for uplifting and inspiring family dramas will smile watching this unlikely trio develop a strong bond over the episodes.

There is an army of memorable and colourful supporting characters who equally lift up the subplots of the show, such as Yor’s brother Yuri, Anya’s classmates Damian Desmond and Becky Blackbell, and the Housemaster Henry Henderson whose go-to compliment is “How elegant!”. The humour is definitely more on the absurd side with hyper violence played for comedy, unhinged facial expressions, and crazy situations which are far apart from our own reality.

If there’s one thing I wish for, it would be to have seen more of Yor working undercover as an assassin. It seems like after introducing her character to us and her marriage to Loid, her own story arc and profession took a backseat in order to focus more on her husband and daughter’s stories.

The subplots are incredibly fun and engaging. Even though the three main characters have their own agendas and voice narrations that express their thoughts, as well as a third-party narrator commenting on the characters from outside the story, all of this is made easy for us to follow.

When the episodes end all too soon, it will leave the viewers frustrated and highly impatient for the next one. Thankfully now, all the episodes of Season 1 – Part 1 have dropped. They are now on Netflix for viewers to binge-watch.

The second part of Season 1 will drop in October.

It will once again be a set of 12 episodes. Judging by the tremendous reception the show has garnered, it’s safe to say that we will get a Second season next year. And hopefully, there will be many more seasons after that.

We can’t wait to see more of Loid, Yor and Anya as they solve the Cold War and save the world. Wit Studio and CloverWorks have truly hit the jackpot with this crowd-pleaser. Spy x Family has a special ingredient which makes it a beloved classic that will be remembered for years to come.

Spy X Family is now streaming on Netflix.

