BTS' j-hope releases solo single, says 'I want some MORE'

BTS member J-hope has once again wooed fans with his track.
The singer dropped the pre-release track for his upcoming album, ‘Jack In The Box’.
The track ‘MORE’ brings back the old-school hip hop vibe. It reflects J-hope’s vision as an individual artist, to experiment and never get boxed.
J-Hope, with his rhythmic flow and rap style, gives a unique touch as a whole to the song.
The song finds J-Hope flirting with an edgy and darker sound that fuses together with hip-hop beats. “I’m doing it all,” he announces in the song’s hypnotic pre-chorus.
‘Jack in the Box’, is his first-ever non-mixtape album which will be out out July 15.
J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is the first member of the BTS to release a solo album after the group announced that they will be focusing on their solo careers.
J-Hope will also headline Lollapalooza on July 31, as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a U.S. festival.
BTS fandom also got weaker on their knees after the track was released.
