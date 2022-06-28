‘BTS Island- In The SEOM‘ has been released and the fans can’t keep calm.

After the anthology album ‘Proof’, BTS fandom are all set to be elated by HYBE’s new game ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM.’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The puzzle game was announced earlier in the month of April.

Pre-registrations for the new BTS game had begun on April 26 and since over 1 million fans had already registered for the game.

See more

What is BTS Island: In The SEOM?

The new game launched by BTS has been described as a story-rich game co-created by them.

‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’ will feature the story of seven friends (7 BTS boy band members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook) living on an island alongside fun and compelling puzzles.

The Bangtan boys will have to survive on the island by fishing, lighting up fireworks, swimming, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more

Launch Time and Date of ‘BTS Island’

‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’ launched on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST).

How to Download: ‘BTS Island In The SEOM’

The new game is available for users both Android and iOS.

The game is easy to download on Google Play Store or App Store. Just search and download it. It’s that simple!

‘Our Island’ : Original Sound Track by Suga

The moment fans were waiting for is finally here. A soundtrack by Suga!

The new game features a track produced by the boy band member SUGA which is his first game OST.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The track plays throughout the game till the end.

After the launch of their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, the group revealed their plans to pursue solo careers and “grow”, but pledged to return “someday”.

Presently, all the members are coming up with their solo projects, the first being an album of J-Hope titled ‘Jack In the Box’. It will be out in July.

Here’s how the ARMY took to Twitter to express their emotions about the game.

See more THIS IS SO KIM NAMJOON. HE’S DOING ICONIC MOVES IN BTS In The Seom. HE’S SO ENDEARING.#BTSIsland #BTSInTheSeom pic.twitter.com/MpMEWVelOI — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) June 28, 2022

See more They really included when tae and jimin had a huge fight over wangmandu 😂



#BTSIsland #BTSInTheSeom pic.twitter.com/KKY0Vr5UB7 — ◡̈ (@smolminsugar) June 28, 2022

Also read: 5 reasons to watch ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









