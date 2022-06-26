The BTS ARMY has yet again gone weaker on their knees and are going gaga over BTS member Kim Taehyung aka ‘V’.

The boy band member, V, recently landed in France for the Paris Fashion Week and since his arrival, he has been sharing breathtaking photos.

The member shared some amazing pictures from the airport and from inside the jet on his Instagram story.

In the shared story, the singer can be seen posing in style in front of the private jet.

He also posted quite a few pictures from a Parisian balcony.

In the latest post, he sits on the edge of the balcony while posing for the shot, wearing black trousers, a white tee, and a black jacket.

And not just that, he also posted a few blurry selfies and videos.

V has been invited to attend their Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show as special guests by Celine.

The ARMY is going crazy and are having a tough time coping with V’s visuals in all the new pictures.

See more It's just been a day i mean ITS JUST BEEN A FUCKIN DAY HE GAVE US SO MUCH IN 24 HOURS #BTSV #TAEHYUNGxCeline #KIMTAEHYUNGINParis #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/i3FTSeujCZ — KIM TAEHYUNG (@LOVEBTS57454022) June 25, 2022

See more BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY(IES) 220626



TH: I'm sorry… I couldn't pull off (this clothing) pic.twitter.com/1UDMudAyij — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 25, 2022

See more Let's support louder THE KIM TAEHYUNG for his first solo event , make this event big for our precious love

Taehyung deserve loudest cheers please go and cheers for him#TaehyungInParis #TAEHYUNGxCeline

TAEHYUNG IN PARIS pic.twitter.com/uf5LO4b0F7 — KTH1 is coming (@KimTaehyung_875) June 26, 2022

See more taehyung’s airport fashion pic.twitter.com/ITnUIbpgmY — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) June 24, 2022

See more Playing basketball in a suit pant in Paris? Only Taehyung can. #TAEHYUNGxCeline pic.twitter.com/vR7bF6DSAe — trustfrated⁷🤌🏻🧣 (@forever__undone) June 25, 2022

See more OMG LOOK AT THE KIM TAEHYUNG, I'M SO HAPPY & EXCITED SEEING HIM HAVING A LOT OF FUN IN PARIS 😍🗼#TaehyungInParis #TAEHYUNGxCeline pic.twitter.com/yYmwMYMq42 — 🎄🐻𐤀KTH1 (@Jekeeey2) June 25, 2022

See more HE LOOKS 100 TIMES MORE HANDSOME IN REAL LIFE!!! #TaehyungInParis #TAEHYUNGxCeline pic.twitter.com/XBYYPtJMeB — THV 태형아 비티에스 (@taehyunga_thv) June 25, 2022

See more POV: He is your boyfriend 🥺❤️

.

Ohhh mann ever since the new chapter started he is so active…🥺#TAEHYUNGxCeline #TaehyungInParis #taehyungfrench pic.twitter.com/PSXdRk0PCI — desi_kimchi_fan21 (@desi_kimchi_fan) June 26, 2022

See more V has unlocked a new level of ‘dangerous’ in Paris… as if his visuals weren’t already giving us a hard time! This man is now randomly dropping all these pics?? I am telling you we all need to be strong pic.twitter.com/YcSFagkuwY — Wɾeɳ⁷ •°~ (@iamOt7) June 25, 2022

Also read: BTS: J-Hope to release solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ in July

