The BTS ARMY has yet again gone weaker on their knees and are going gaga over BTS member Kim Taehyung aka ‘V’.
The boy band member, V, recently landed in France for the Paris Fashion Week and since his arrival, he has been sharing breathtaking photos.
The member shared some amazing pictures from the airport and from inside the jet on his Instagram story.
In the shared story, the singer can be seen posing in style in front of the private jet.
He also posted quite a few pictures from a Parisian balcony.
In the latest post, he sits on the edge of the balcony while posing for the shot, wearing black trousers, a white tee, and a black jacket.
And not just that, he also posted a few blurry selfies and videos.
V has been invited to attend their Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show as special guests by Celine.
The ARMY is going crazy and are having a tough time coping with V’s visuals in all the new pictures.
