Afghanistan state-run news agency says at least 255 people have been killed in a massive earthquake that struck eastern Paktika province, reports AP.

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, Reuters reported quoting the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The centre said the quake was felt in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, as well as in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

Bilal Karimi, a government spokesperson, tweeted: “Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses.”

The earthquake – which hit during the early hours as many people slept – was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51km, according to the US Geological Survey.

WHO in Afghanistan tweeted: “@WHO sympathizes with families of those who lost their lives & livelihoods from the #earthquake that affected some provinces of #Afghanistan. WHO Teams are on the ground to support immediate health needs, provide ambulance, medicines & trauma services & conduct needs assessment.”

