Maldives: Mob disrupts Yoga Day event organised by Indian Govt

A mob entered the national football stadium in Maldives capital, Male, and disrupted an ongoing meditation and yoga session on Tuesday morning.
The yoga and meditation hour was organised by the Indian Cultural Centre in association with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day.
The protestors demanded that the Yoga Day celebrations be called off and asked the attendees to vacate the stadium immediately. Some attendees even reported that they were threatened by the members of the mob.
Several government officials, ministers and diplomats of the Maldives government were also present at the venue when the mob barged in.
The videos shared on social media showed protestors with flags and sticks charging towards the people who were practicing yoga and mediation. A video posted by Raajje TV showed the protesters destroying the venue and trashing food stalls that were meant for the participants.
The police intervened before the situation escalated and got out of hand by firing tear gas canisters in the stadium where the unruly mob was threatening the attendees.
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said an enquiry into the incident was ordered.
“An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih tweeted.
Earlier, the announcement to host the event to mark International Yoga Day was met with opposition and criticism by some members of the local community, who also issued threats against holding it.
Also Read | Sikkim celebrates International Yoga Day at Enchey Monastery
Latest Stories
- Assam: Cachar school violates district admin order, conducts exam
- Nagaland celebrates International Yoga Day
- Assam flood situation critical, NDRF personnel rushed to Barak Valley
- IGNOU launches new programmes: See details here
- Nagaland Baptist church to hold prayer walk to mark 150 yrs of Christianity
- Informed Centre about BSF atrocities on people in bordering areas: Mamata