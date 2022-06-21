Maldives: Mob disrupts Yoga Day event organised by Indian Govt

A mob entered the national football stadium in Maldives capital, Male, and disrupted an ongoing meditation and yoga session on Tuesday morning.

The yoga and meditation hour was organised by the Indian Cultural Centre in association with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The protestors demanded that the Yoga Day celebrations be called off and asked the attendees to vacate the stadium immediately. Some attendees even reported that they were threatened by the members of the mob.

See more A group of Maldivian youth have disrupted a yoga day event organised by the Indian High Commission in the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/gOCvPVwjmS — The Maldives Journal (@MaldivesJournal) June 21, 2022

Several government officials, ministers and diplomats of the Maldives government were also present at the venue when the mob barged in.

The videos shared on social media showed protestors with flags and sticks charging towards the people who were practicing yoga and mediation. A video posted by Raajje TV showed the protesters destroying the venue and trashing food stalls that were meant for the participants.

See more HoonuKhabaru: yoga day faahaga kurumuge harakaaiy galolhu dhandugai kuriyah dhanikoh bayaku ethanah vadheganefi. pic.twitter.com/ZdaVGWBhJ3 — RaajjeTV (@Raajje_tv) June 21, 2022

The police intervened before the situation escalated and got out of hand by firing tear gas canisters in the stadium where the unruly mob was threatening the attendees.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said an enquiry into the incident was ordered.

“An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih tweeted.

See more An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium.



This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) June 21, 2022

Earlier, the announcement to host the event to mark International Yoga Day was met with opposition and criticism by some members of the local community, who also issued threats against holding it.

