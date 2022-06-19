New Songs Sunday: Chlöe, Joji & more 

This week, we see new songs dropped by global and indie artists from a wide range of genres: moody R&B, sexy pop music, dance music, alt punk with hip hop influences and acoustic folk ballads. Check out our roster of new music by your favourite singers like Chlöe Bailey, Joji, FKA twigs, Rico Nasty, Gabrielle Aplin and Flo Milli.

Before we delve into our list, here are some honourable mentions: Arlissa’s “Take” , Lizzo’s “Grrrls” , and “Cash In Cash Out” by Pharrell Williams and 21 Savage.

1. Chlöe – Surprise

Chlöe Bailey once again stuns us with this sensual, moody and seductive R&B-infused pop single. “Surprise” is a slow tempoed track that is less flashy than its predecessors “Treat Me” and “Have Mercy”, but ends sooner than one would have wished.

2. Joji – Glimpse of Us

R&B’s resident sad boy serves his signature raspy voice in “Glimpse of Us”. A piano-backed tune about missing your ex while seeing someone else, the song is tortured with feelings of missing and pining. Joji has certainly given us stronger music than this as “Glimpse of Us” is largely familiar and unexciting.

3. FKA twigs – Killer

The English singer uses flowery language to create drama in this song about unrequited love and forced loneliness. It’s delicate, pained and hyperfeminine, just like the persona Twigs often goes for, and one not every listener might vibe with.

4. Alok, Ella Eyre – Deep Down (feat. Never Dull, Kenny Dope)

“Deep Down” is a banger club tune where every artist involved pulls their weight. Ella Eyre’s vocals are fantastic (why isn’t she being allowed to release more music?) while producers Alok, Kenny Dope and Never Dull understand the emotional release we need and deliver accordingly.

5. Flo Milli – Conceited

Tiktok’s favourite rapper Flo Milli has announced her upcoming album You Still Here Ho?. “Conceited” is Milli’s best track in some time as she wears a feisty attitude and delivers bold verses like “Milli got millis cuz Milli got hits” and “I want a pitcher with a baseball bat, h*es don’t like when I talk like that. Please don’t bark because Milli bite back”. She is at her best when she is theatrical and plays with her voice such as

growling and rapping with a deep voice.

6. Rico Nasty – Black Punk

Maryland rapper Rico Nasty treats us with that good ol’ alt punk-hip hop sound with the dark, edgy “Black Punk”. With a whirling production, distorted vocals and a menacing vibe, Nasty is indulgent and entertaining to listen to on this cut.

7. Santigold – Ain’t Ready

Santigold drops her second single from her upcoming Spirituals. “Ain’t Ready” is a splendid track with an intense, earthy, smoky vibe that recalls Alewya’s dance album Panther In Mode (from 2021).

8. Gabrielle Aplin – Call Me

Gabrielle Aplin, a singer-songwriter from Chippenham, England, makes a sweet, sentimental pop track about love and longing, complete with synth and percussion.

9. WizTheMc – Fck Love (feat. Benee)

Singer-songwriter WizTheMc declares his desire for a true romance with this brazen little pop track that sees guest vocals from Benee. It’s cute, romantic and perfect for an easy listen on a lazy day.

10.Babyface – Keeps On Fallin’ (feat. Ella Mai)

Ella Mai and Babyface get together for a sweet and magical R&B track that is brimming with positivity, seduction and a blossoming love.

11. Marina Allen – Superreality

Folk singer Marina Allen announces her upcoming LP Centrifics by releasing the lead single, “Superreality”. It’s a delicate, harmless and breezy guitar number with a dreamy and illustrious songwriting style that recalls 19th century poetry and folk song.

