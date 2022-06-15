Lord Buddha's relics from India installed at Mongolia's Gandan Monastery

Ullanbataar: Holy relics of Lord Buddha from India and Mongolia were on Tuesday ceremoniously installed at the Gandan Monastery here amidst prayers and Buddhist chants by monks on the auspicious occasion of the Mongolian Buddha Day.

The four holy Kapilavastu relics, brought from India by a delegation led by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other relics from Mongolia will remain on display at the Gandan for the Buddhist devotees to seek blessing until June 24.

Union Minister Rijiju, Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar, Khamba Nomun Khan of the Gandan monastery and a large number of monks among other foreign dignitaries were present on the occasion.

“Day one of the Holy Buddha Relics exposition in Mongolia on the very auspicious occasion of Mongolian Buddha Day. On behalf of PM @narendramodi Ji and people of India I conveyed the Buddha Day greetings to the people of Mongolia,” Rijiju tweeted.

See more Day one of the Holy Buddha Relics exposition in Mongolia on the very auspicious occasion of Mongolian Buddha Day.



On behalf of PM @narendramodi Ji and people of India I conveyed the Buddha Day greetings to the people of Mongolia 🇮🇳-🇲🇳 pic.twitter.com/Os0jdbVQMq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 14, 2022

The four holy relics from India reached Mongolia on Monday. A 25-member delegation, led by Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, accompanied the sacred relics.

The sacred relics were accorded highest Presidential status and received at Chinggis Khaan Airport by Ch Nomin, Culture Minister of Mongolia, Saranchimeg, MP/Chairperson of India Mongolia Friendship Group, Khamba Nomun Khan and a large number of monks. Rijiju said that he was carrying Buddha’s message of love and compassion.

“India is proud of its rich civilisation heritage and spiritual wisdom for world peace. I’m conveying PM Narendra Modi’s best wishes to the loving people of Mongolia on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima,” he said.

Rijiju said the historical relations between India and Mongolia will further strengthen with the arrival of Kapilvastu Relics in Mongolia.

The minister also said that through the delegation India is carrying Buddha’s message of peace to the world.

Rijiju also informed that the main Buddha statue in the Gandan Monastery was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to the people of Mongolia and it was installed in 2018. The Kapilavastu relics are among the 22 special relics kept in the National Museum of the Culture Ministry.

