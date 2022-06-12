BTS breaks own record, 'Yet To Come' becomes biggest Spotify debut

BTS just made another history!

Its latest song ‘Yet to Come’ is breaking records.

On June 10, BTS, the global sensational group, dropped their highly-anticipated comeback with their anthology album “Proof” and its title track ‘Yet To Come’.

Along with many of its past hits, the album features three new songs—”Run BTS,” “For Youth,” and “Yet to Come”.

After its release, all of the new tracks from ‘Proof’ made high-ranking debuts on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart, with many of the older songs featured on the album also entering the chart.

BTS bagged an impressive total of 28 different songs on the Global Top 200 for June 10, including their hit collaboration with Coldplay, ‘My Universe’.

Their title track ‘Yet to Come‘ debuted at No. 3 on the daily global after racking up 7,178,605 streams in its first day.

The group’s broke its own record for the highest number of first-day streams for any Korean-language song in Spotify history.

BTS’s new B-side “Run BTS” also entered the chart at No. 6 with “For Youth” at No. 11, and “Born Singer” at No. 16.

