BTS yet again shows that they are unstoppable by reaching another milestone.
J-Hope from boy band BTS was announced as the headlining artist for this year’s Lollapalooza.
The music festival is set to take place in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, July 31.
The Lollapalooza organisers announced the same by stating, “His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”
The annual four-day music festival will include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo and J-Hope as headliners for this year’s lineup.
Taking to his social media, J-Hope too, expressed his feelings about the upcoming performance.
He wrote, “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”
Expressing excitement for J-Hope’s upcoming history-making set at Lollapalooza, ARMYs flood Twitter with their emotions.
The last time a BTS member headlined a solo stage was in 2015 when RM performed in Seoul.
