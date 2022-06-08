BTS yet again shows that they are unstoppable by reaching another milestone.

J-Hope from boy band BTS was announced as the headlining artist for this year’s Lollapalooza.

The music festival is set to take place in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, July 31.

The Lollapalooza organisers announced the same by stating, “His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

See more We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

See more Your #Lolla Aftershows! ✌️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, June 3rd at 10am CT: https://t.co/JVGpqBR2PR pic.twitter.com/jKNYWadVxr — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 31, 2022

The annual four-day music festival will include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo and J-Hope as headliners for this year’s lineup.

Taking to his social media, J-Hope too, expressed his feelings about the upcoming performance.

He wrote, “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”

See more

Expressing excitement for J-Hope’s upcoming history-making set at Lollapalooza, ARMYs flood Twitter with their emotions.

See more lollapalooza is not only hoseok’s debut stage as a solo artist but he’s also the FIRST and ONLY south korean artist to be the headline at the main stage of lollapalooza LET THAT SINK IN — funky little popstar (@hrIykoo) June 8, 2022

See more HOSEOK'S STAGE WILL LAST ONE HOUR! 1 HOUR!!!!!!



IS THAT HOPEWORLD 2 THAT IM FEELING?????? pic.twitter.com/ZaCx7w1ZMA — hourly j-hope (@hourlyhobi) June 8, 2022

See more to the people going i want YOU to scream JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE NONSTOP pic.twitter.com/ybaHiJYytV — ^♡^ 3 DAYS LEFT (@kkukstudio) June 8, 2022

See more JUNG HOSEOK YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE MAIN CHARACTER, SUCCESSFUL, TALENTED, FAMOUS! IM SO PROUD OF YOU!

JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE JHOPEpic.twitter.com/Qro3jMSEFb — Max⁷ YET TO COME (@tetemicsoft) June 8, 2022

See more J-HOPE EN EL HEADLINEEEE PLS

j-hope #JHOPEonLollapalooza

SO PROUD OF YOU HOBI#jhope #제이홉 https://t.co/JFF9anf65C — party | ᴘʀᴏᴏꜰ ᵇᵗˢ 💿 (@readyforthiss) June 8, 2022

See more Good God I wokeup to this news and its his first solo stage and being the first South Korean headliner ohh I'm feeling so proud of him, y'all better cheer your lungs out whole 1hr and enjoy his rap and dance!!!



So Proud of you Hobi💕 https://t.co/ijo2D81Y6j — 𝐊𝐞𝐳𝐢𝐞⁷220610ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@MsChittitherobo) June 8, 2022

See more IMAGINE THE CROWD SCREAMING JHOPE FILLING THE WHOLE PLACE WITH JHOPE SCREAMS OMG



pic.twitter.com/Y8RytCpqjk — yasmin⁷.06.10 (@fairiestkoo) June 8, 2022

The last time a BTS member headlined a solo stage was in 2015 when RM performed in Seoul.

