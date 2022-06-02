The turn of the 20th century brought in a transport revolution, and while cars, bikes and trucks may grab alll the headlines and dot the halls of teenagers’ walls, the truth is, none of these would have been possible without the invention of the safety bicycle, now simply known as cycle. But while cycles have existed for more than a century, the humble cycle got its ‘Day’ only in 2018.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, thanks to Polish-American sociolist Leszek Sibilski’s crusade and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day.

Across the world, people travel millions of miles on cycles, from the poorest who simply cannot afford motorbikes and cars, to those looking at ways to regain, or maintain, fitness. Whether you cycle 5 km or 5,000 km, you would have no doubt marveled at such a simple-yet-amazing piece of engineering.

A bicycle may weigh anything between 6 kg (or even lighter) and 20 kilos, depending on construction material and the intended purpose. But even the lightest bicycle can easily carry 15-20 times its weight for years without complaining. And if you think that cycles are stuck in the past, think again. From being designed in wind tunnels to being fitted with ridiculously-powerful electric motors, bicycles are truly modern machines and can do anything you want them to. They are also the easiest way to make your travel cleaner and greener for the planet.

And if you think we are hyping the humble cycle too much, here is what some of the most famous pepople in the world have to say about it:

