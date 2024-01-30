Agartala: In a rare case at South Tripura District Hospital, an expectant woman, Kiran Mala Tripura, delivered three babies without a Cesarean section under the supervision of gynecologist Dr Kaushik Mahajan on Tuesday.
All three babies and the new mother are reported to be stable and out of danger. Despite the fact that the babies’ weights are lower than usual, they are responding and crying, Dr. Mahajan informed reporters at South Tripura District Hospital.
“At around 9 am in the morning, a patient arrived at South Tripura District Hospital from Kalachera Primary Health Center. The lady, identified as Kiran Mala Tripura, was suffering from the second stage of labor pain, and her blood pressure was high. The case was challenging, as there were no previous medical records available for her. A sonography report was available, and she was not administered supplements like Iron and Calcium tablets during the gestation period,” Dr. Mahajan said.
The doctor and his team were surprised after the delivery of the second baby. “We thought it might be a case of twin babies, but after the second baby was delivered, we saw that another baby was there in the womb. The first baby is female, while the other two were males. The second and third babies were in a breech position, which means their legs and buttocks were placed at the opposite side. After the delivery, pediatrician Dr. Prasenjit Das had been entrusted with the care of newborns. The new mother is also out of danger and stable,” said Dr Mahajan.
Describing the entire medical procedure as a “high-risk delivery,” he said, “This is the first time a triplet is born here at South Tripura District Hospital. The risk factor was very high in the delivery as we have no idea about the medical history of the pregnant lady. I am very happy that all of them are stable.”
The female child weighed 1.3 kg, while the weights of both male newborns were recorded to be 1.5 kg and 1.4 kg, respectively.
