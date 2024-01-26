Drugs emerging as biggest threat: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said as that although the law-and-order situation in the state has improved significantly, the state is now challenged with its biggest crisis-the drug menace.

As the Tripura Police marked 150 years celebration, the CM lauded the forces for maintaining and improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

Dr Saha said, “The biggest achievement of our police is that we have walked a long way in the last couple of years. From being one of the top five states with the worst law and order, we are now in the third position in the country with fewer incidents of law-and-order violations. This is a big achievement”.

According to Dr Saha, be it murder cases or atrocities on women, the number of incidents came down drastically.

However, he challenged them to rise to battle the emerging threat. “The only problem that the police have been facing right now is drugs”, Dr Saha pointed out.

Stating that the drug lords have a two-pronged agenda to propagate drugs in any state, he said, “First of all they do it for commercial purposes and the second thing is to destroy the whole young generation and its workforce. The problems associated with drugs could not be dealt with single handedly. We have been working on interdepartmental synergy to combat the crisis. Police, Education, Social Education and Health Departments would be the primary stakeholders in this new initiative. The police would look after the legal matters while the other departments would lay emphasis on awareness, education and treatment of the people already in drugs”.

He said special emphasis is being laid on the entry points of the state. “There are two major routes of Drugs. The first is through Assam and the second is through Mizoram. Surveillance had increased manifold in the inter-state borders. The Government Railway Police is acting as watchdogs in case trains. Apart from that, police had been relying heavily on its intelligence wings active all across the state for generating leads. The quantum of narcotics substances seized and destroyed in the last couple of years is extensively high. If compared, we are second in the North East,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise in such cases. When asked about the Road Traffic Accidents in Tripura, Dr Saha said, “The police had identified 16 black spots where breathe analyzers and speed measurement devices would be pressed into action”.

