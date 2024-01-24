Agartala: Anirban Bhowmik, a content creator from Tripura, who was one of the founding members of state’s first vines channel, “Funholik Chokrey,” hogged limelight after releasing his song “Ghar Aye Ram” on the eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.
Within a few hours of the release, the song went viral on social media platforms with largely positive reviews from the viewers.
Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his recent visit to Tripura called the whole team that performed the song and interacted with them.
“He heard the whole song in front of us all over again and suggested some modifications. He specifically said that the rap version of the song should have subtitles so that the audience can grasp the meaning of the song perfectly,” an elated Bhowmik said.
According to Bhowmik, he wanted to present the song as a perfect blend of devotional music and new-age pop culture. “The response of the audience is quite satisfactory. This song is played and posted in different areas during the Ram Madir Pran Pratistha event. The official social media accounts of Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level also shared my song. I couldn’t even imagine that my song will be loved and shared by so many people who are beyond my general audience base,” he added.
Apart from composing the lyrics of the “electrifying” song, Bhowmik also gave his voice to the rap part of the song. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa famed Kishan Das sang the remaining part of the song. The music was composed by God of Drill.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When asked what prompted him to make the music video which is completely a different ball game compared his regular comedy content, Bhowmik said, “This song encapsulates my emotions, love, faith, and profound respect for Prabhu Ram. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to my part in the historic moment. Pran Pratistha of Prabhu Ram in Ayodhya temple is a kind of cultural independence for the country. In the post-Independent India, January 22 is the date which has been celebrated in every household with devotion and joy. I have been planning for this song for long time and I am happy that people have appreciated it”.
Apart from Bhowmik, several social media personalities like Bapan Nandi also worked in the music video.
Also Read | Elephant attacks becoming a ‘perennial’ crisis in Tripura, say locals
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Khoya Paya Abhiyaan: Arunachal Police return stolen phones
- Tripura content creator’s song on “Ram Mandir” gets national attention
- Arunachal has seen unparalleled devp since 2014: CM
- Meghalaya: ‘One District One Product’ awardees honoured
- Assam: 721 men break world record for longest line of stilt walkers
- Tripura: Brus protest, block roads over ration woes in Dhalai district