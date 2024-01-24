Agartala: Anirban Bhowmik, a content creator from Tripura, who was one of the founding members of state’s first vines channel, “Funholik Chokrey,” hogged limelight after releasing his song “Ghar Aye Ram” on the eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

Within a few hours of the release, the song went viral on social media platforms with largely positive reviews from the viewers.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his recent visit to Tripura called the whole team that performed the song and interacted with them.

“He heard the whole song in front of us all over again and suggested some modifications. He specifically said that the rap version of the song should have subtitles so that the audience can grasp the meaning of the song perfectly,” an elated Bhowmik said.

According to Bhowmik, he wanted to present the song as a perfect blend of devotional music and new-age pop culture. “The response of the audience is quite satisfactory. This song is played and posted in different areas during the Ram Madir Pran Pratistha event. The official social media accounts of Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level also shared my song. I couldn’t even imagine that my song will be loved and shared by so many people who are beyond my general audience base,” he added.

Apart from composing the lyrics of the “electrifying” song, Bhowmik also gave his voice to the rap part of the song. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa famed Kishan Das sang the remaining part of the song. The music was composed by God of Drill.

When asked what prompted him to make the music video which is completely a different ball game compared his regular comedy content, Bhowmik said, “This song encapsulates my emotions, love, faith, and profound respect for Prabhu Ram. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to my part in the historic moment. Pran Pratistha of Prabhu Ram in Ayodhya temple is a kind of cultural independence for the country. In the post-Independent India, January 22 is the date which has been celebrated in every household with devotion and joy. I have been planning for this song for long time and I am happy that people have appreciated it”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Apart from Bhowmik, several social media personalities like Bapan Nandi also worked in the music video.

Also Read | Elephant attacks becoming a ‘perennial’ crisis in Tripura, say locals

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









