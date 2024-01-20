Tripura CM seeks Agartala-Cox Bazar intl flight, Medical College for ADC 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday drew the attention of the central government to pending issues related to Tripura’s development. He requested the central government to operationalise the Agartala-Cox Bazar international flight service as soon as possible.
Dr. Saha spoke at the Plenary Session of the North East Council in Shillong. The Chief Minister also demanded a medical college within the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
Sharing key points of his speech on his official social media handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Addressed the 71st Plenary of NEC at Shillong. I thanked Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for their special attention to the development of Tripura.”
The main demands he raised are as follows: an increase in the allocation of NEC funds, upgrading TMC into an AIIMS-like institute, setting up a medical college in the TTAADC area, an increase in natural gas allocation for industrial purposes, early operationalisation of Agartala-Cox Bazar International flight, easing the ceiling on borrowing under Externally Aided Projects, and easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Participated in the 71st Plenary of NEC at Shillong held under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Union Minister of Home & Cooperation Shri Amit Shah Ji. At the plenary, Governors & Chief Ministers of the NE Region, Union Minister for @MDoNER_India Shri G Kishan Reddy Ji, Hon’ble MoS Shri B.L Verma Ji & senior officials were also present. The plenary deliberated upon the challenges and opportunities for the NE Region, policy interventions required from NEC, MDONER & various Ministries of the Government of India,” he wrote in a separate post.
Also Read | Tripura: SPIC MACAY vows to take classical, folk art forms to every institution
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Iran terror blast highlights success – and growing risk – of ISIS-K regional strategy
- Arunachal Public Service Commission chairman to take oath on Jan 21
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Code, January 20, 2024
- Tripura CM seeks Agartala-Cox Bazar intl flight, Medical College for ADC
- NE shifting away from unrest towards peace, development: Amit Shah
- Tripura footballer called for AIFF elite league trials