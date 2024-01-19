Tripura: Microsoft, SISCO & Flipkart invited to provide industry-ready skill training

Agartala: Union Minister of State for Electronics, IT and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday invited multinational companies like SISCO, Microsoft and Flipkart to impart industry-linked skill training to the youth of Tripura. “Skill is the passport to a prosperous future. If you want to build a strong future for yourself, you have to educate yourself and acquire skill sets that are a must for getting jobs. The best thing about skill is that you can upskill yourself with time,” he added.
On the MNCs, he said, “Three months ago, Deloitte was brought to Tripura. In collaboration with the National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (NIELIT), a two-month skill development programme was conducted, which culminated on January 17. The first batch will soon get their job and internship offers with Deloitte. Now companies like Flipkart, Microsoft and SISCO have been invited to Tripura. There is no dearth of talent here in the state. We have to create enough opportunities for the students so that they can get themselves settled through jobs, entrepreneurship or self-employment.”
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision, the Union Minister said, “You are the luckiest generation in the last couple of decades because the time in which you would enter into the professional sphere, you don’t have any dearth of opportunities. Before 2014, opportunities were limited and political godfathers used to control the whole mechanism. New ideas were never encouraged. The budding entrepreneurs struggled to get their ideas funded because the system was not conducive for start-ups to happen. Today, the whole scenario has changed. Impactful companies have come into existence in the country. The northeast was so isolated from the mainland that no major company had ever thought of investing there. The development of physical infrastructure in the northrast has resulted in a quantum jump in economy and creation of opportunities for the youth.”
Harish Krishnan from SISCO said they were eager to introduce a training programme here in Tripura in collaboration with NIELIT. “Talks are in the advanced stage on a training course and we hope it will be launched here soon”. Apart from that, Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG NIELIT, Dr Taskin Sidduqui from Flipkart, and Sandeep Arora from Microsoft also spoke as to how they had been working in industry-ready skill training.
In the next three years, 48,000 Tripura youth will be trained under the projects launched on Friday.
