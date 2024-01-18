Tripura: SPIC MACAY vows to take classical, folk art forms to every institution

Agartala: Founder of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), Dr. Kiran Seth, interacted with the noted artists of Tripura on Wednesday for the revival of the youth-centric movement to promote Indian culture in the state. The interaction, held at the official residence of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, was attended by musicians, teachers, and artists affiliated with Sankar Bharati, et al.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, founder of the movement, Dr. Kiran Seth, said, “SPIC MACAY was once active in Tripura, and workshops were conducted in many colleges and schools. But, due to some problems, the activities were halted. But, now we want to rejuvenate our commitment to make students aware of Indian classical and folk art forms such as music, dance, etc. Several scientific studies have found that music is a great healer. The students of tender age should be exposed to this healing process in their busy lives.”
Dr. Seth reached Tripura by cycling. “I am on a mission to take the SPIC MACAY movement all over the country. Apart from that, I wanted to remind the whole country about Mahatma Gandhi. He said that someone can be happy even if he or she leads a simple life. I have been traveling the whole country on my normal cycle. And, one more thing which I have realised is that solo cycling is not less than Yoga. It gives you time to see inside,” the Padma Shri awardee told media persons.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been an avid follower and supporter of the movement, said that SPIC MACAY is not just another organisation. “I have personally witnessed how this organisation, from a very small group of people, grew into an internationally recognised society having volunteers actively working all across the world. They have been working with the top-class artists of the country. National Institute of Technology Agartala has taken a very positive step to support the movement by conducting the 17-day long Virasat on the campus,” Dev Varma added.
Virasat is one of the main cultural festivals of SPIC MACAY, comprising an eclectic mixture of all aspects of Indian cultural heritage. The events highlight diverse aspects of Indian culture, including folk and classical dance, music, cinema screenings, heritage walks, handicraft workshops, and theatre programmes.
According to the SPIC MACAY volunteers, the event will be organised between March 13 to March 29, 2024. The last Virasat was organized at IIT Guwahati. “The SPIC MACAY movement is now being patronised by the government of Tripura. In two installments, the state government funded us with Rs 22,50,000 and Rs 4,00,000 respectively. If we get support from the society, workshop demonstrations could be organised in all institutions across the state,” an artist associated with the movement has said.
