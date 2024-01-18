Tripura: MoS Pratima Bhoumik calls TIPRA Motha 'anti-development'

Agartala: Union Minister of State, Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, hit out at the principal opposition TIPRA Motha party, calling it anti-development. The senior BJP leader claimed that the party, which governs the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, had been acting as an obstacle to developmental work.
“They always stand as a hindrance in the path of development. Whenever a development project is proposed somewhere, they come and stop it. Even ONGC has faced resistance in their oil exploration work inside the TTAADC areas,” Bhoumik alleged.
The statement came a few days after TIPRA Motha Executive Member Dolly Reang publicly hailed Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The Chief Minister had also agreed to write a letter to CBSE regarding the Kokborok script controversy, something that is being largely seen as a redressal of long-accumulated grievances of the tribal society.
The Union Minister was addressing a joining programme in Mandai assembly constituency under West Tripura district, considered to be a stronghold of TIPRA Motha. A total of 416 voters belonging to Muslim and Tribal communities joined the saffron camp in the presence of Bhoumik and BJP Minority Morcha state president Billal Miah, whose defection from the Congress brought BJP a big win in the recent by-election in Boxanagar.
Stating that membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a big opportunity to do something for humanity, Bhoumik said, “PM Modi’s vision for the nation reflects through his schemes. He had rolled out schemes for people from all sections of society. The newly PM Viswakarma Yojana and PM-JANMAN schemes are examples of his consciousness about the struggle of life. Among the 75 selected primitive tribes, the Reang community of Tripura has been selected. Each of the beneficiaries of the scheme will receive funds for the construction of a house, toilets, and other benefits entitled under the scheme.”
Bhoumik emphasised the importance of attending Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps, encouraging individuals to participate and promptly receive approval for eligible benefits.
