Tripura Governor bats for proper rehabilitation of Indians living ahead of fencing

Agartala: Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Tuesday said Indian citizens living ahead of the fencing should be rehabilitated inside the fenced territory in order to make them eligible for accessing the benefits of the state and central government schemes.
He said the residents couldn’t get the benefits they deserved due to their geographical isolation from the mainland and that they should be rehabilitated for their welfare.
The Governor was speaking to the media after his visit to Kamalasagar Miah Para, a bordering village split into two equal portions by the barbed wire fencing separating India and Bangladesh.
“A lot of people in our country are living ahead of fencing. They are not responsible for what has happened to the land that belonged to them. But now the government is facing multiple challenges to extend benefits like potable drinking water, pucca houses etc because of the complications caused by the barbed wire fencing. The main take is to bring them inside the fencing and get all the benefits delivered,” the governor added.
On being asked about problems associated with the fencing, Reddy said that there were multiple issues that had to be addressed to strengthen the fencing.
“In some areas the fencing is old. In some patches, fencing became weak because of natural reasons such as wetlands, bushes, shrubs and creepers. In selected areas, smugglers had been actively destroying fencing for trans-border crimes. I have talked to the BSF officials at length and hopefully, the problems will be resolved soon with the intervention of concerned authorities,” said the Governor.
According to sources in the BSF, there are altogether 47 villages ahead of the fencing across the state. The total number of households as per the BSF records stands at 838 while the total population is around 4,500 including school-going children. There are around 1,800 villages close to the border.
